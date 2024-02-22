Health Care Transformation Task Force Hires a Communications Specialist
The new year is off to an exciting start for the Health Care Transformation Task Force with the addition of a new Communications Specialist, Rebecca Smoots.
I am pleased to welcome Rebecca Smoots to the Task Force as the new Communications Specialist...we look forward to seeing her creativity shine.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year is off to an exciting start for the Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) with the addition of a new Communications Specialist, Rebecca Smoots, who will lead the Task Force’s communications functions. Rebecca most recently worked as a Digital Marketing Specialist Lead at Harvest Table Culinary Group at Wake Forest University and Salem Academy and College where she led marketing campaigns through the creation of graphic designs, social media content, and website development. She attended Appalachian State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Established in 2014, the Task Force is an industry consortium comprised of payers, providers, purchasers, and patient representatives committed to advancing delivery system transformation that drives rapid, measurable change for health care stakeholders around country. HCTTF serves as a resource and convener for members, as well as a leading public voice and thought leader on value-based payment. The Task Force aims to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system through adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models.
“I am pleased to welcome Rebecca Smoots to the Task Force as the new Communications Specialist,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “Her experience in digital marketing aligns well with the responsibilities of the role and we look forward to seeing her creativity shine.”
“I am delighted to be part of such a remarkable organization and team,” said Smoots. “I am eager to utilize my digital marketing and communications skillset to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing success of the Task Force.”
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Shield of California • Cambia Health Solutions • Clarify Health • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • Curana Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
