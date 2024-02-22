The Panharmonion Chronicles: an award-winning London oddity
“I’ve always been fascinated by the human concepts of Experience, Time, and Consciousness. Everything around this story entangles Reality with Fiction to explore our own agency in defining both.”LONDON, UK, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henry Chebaane’s debut graphic novel and its first filmed offshoot wins “best music video” at the Cine Paris Film Festival, “best production design” at the Europe Music Awards, and is nominated for several more International Film awards.
The music video subtitled “a London oddity” is a short steampunk experimental film written, directed, and acted by the author, based on the world of his debut fiction graphic novel “The Panharmonion Chronicles: Times of London”.
The video features the author as a Victorian investigator wandering in his own story: a fictional time-travel engineer who’s discovered an alien artefact inside a mysterious London townhouse.
The video was shot inside The Gyle hotel in Camden’s Kings Cross, the London neighborhood where the story takes place. The hip boutique hotel used as set design, is a key plot point in the graphic novel and was also created by Henry Chebaane, who is a renowned global interior designer. Some of his other projects have also been used as film sets, such as "The invitation" an American horror thriller shot in Budapest and "in from the cold" a Netflix sci-fi spy thriller in 8 episodes, filmed in Madrid.
The featured music track in "A London Oddity" short film is the instrumental version of the EDM song “Quantum Blue”, also written by the author under his music producer alias “LX8”, produced by Supanova Media and available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, SoundCloud and most major global music platforms.
The graphic novel itself is about a multi-cultural female music composer who struggles with a conflicted identity, a traumatic past and repressed supernatural abilities while fighting a violent supremacist cult through Time,
Driven by a strong female character, the multi-layered narrative is a gritty thriller set between 19th and 21st century across England, Scotland, Ontario, Quebec, Ohio, and Nova Scotia.
The masterful sequential art from veteran comic artist Stephen Baskerville (Judge Dredd, Transformers, Spider-Man, Doctor Who), brings to life a heady blend of mystery thriller, science-fiction, horror, and alternative history; spliced through with wry humour, pop culture and references for music lovers of all genres.
"Times of London" is Vol.1 in The Panharmonion Chronicles epic alternative history saga, where beside the potential for art and music to bring us together, the story evokes pressing current issues about patriarchy, race, justice, identity, and power structures.
The book is already gathering positive reviews for its concept, art, plot and characters.
“A genre-bending, super-powered time travel tale packed with unique perspectives and fantastical concepts.” SCIFI NOW
“a science fiction thriller with a strong female lead character.” CAMDENIST
“A polymathic, site-specific story, creating an alternative and scientifically curious history with a dollop of HG Wells atmospherics.” CAMDEN NEW JOURNAL
“A deeply thought-out presentation of powerful, passionate storytelling.” COMIC BOOK NEWS
“The passion and attention to detail here cannot be faulted. Henry Chebaane has created an excellent concept packed full with colourful characters.” SHIFT
“An explosion of science fiction and steampunk splendour.” SCIFI NOW
Note to Editors:
“The Panharmonion Chronicles: Vol.1 Times of London” was released during Summer 2023 and is available from select stores in print and digital edition ISBN 9781739380205 https://www.panharmonion.com
A second volume in the series, titled “Ghosts of Sound”, is due for release early 2025.
The author is also currently finishing the manuscript of his first prose novel, building on the world and characters of The Panharmonion Chronicles.
A second graphic novel series, titled “Kingdom United" and also written by Henry Chebaane, is due to launch Autumn 2024. A speculative fiction family drama, follows a team of London street cleaners pitted against corporate sleaze and organised crime.
All titles are currently being produced by Supanova Media, an indie publisher set up by the author. https://www.supanova.space
The Gyle interior design and artistic elements related to it are - all rights reserved - copyrights of Blue Sky Hospitality ltd.
Blue Sky Hospitality is a multi-disciplinary design studio founded in 2002 by Henry Chebaane, its Chief Creative Officer. It is specialised in the creation of branded concepts for the entertainment, leisure and hospitality industries. It has consulted on over 400 projects in 40 countries, from Alaska to Korea, and from Iceland to India.
Music Video for The Panharmonion Chronicles: Times of London