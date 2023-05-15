The Megaro: Rooms from Outer Space
Lovers of Sci-Fi and British pop culture have a new haven, in the heart of London, created by artist and designer Henry Chebaane.
With “Groove Britannia”, The Megaro continues to evolve into a unique hospitality product, combining comfort, experience and location-based entertainment.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky Hospitality design studio and The Megaro, the quirky 5-star boutique hotel in King’s Cross, officially unveil a new set of guest rooms literally “out of this word", just in time for the 2023 Sci-Fi London film festival, for which The Megaro is the "official hospitality partner".
— Henry Chebaane, Chief Creative Officer.
The hotel is gearing itself to welcome film-makers from around the world, as they come to London to present their film and engage with the audience.
The film selection will be screened across the capital, at The Prince Charles Cinema in Soho, Picture House in Piccadilly, Rich Mix in Shoreditch, and The Garden Cinema in Holborn.
The room set dubbed "Groove Britannia" is the brainchild of Henry Chebaane, the maverick artist and designer, himself a life-long fan of science fiction whose own debut graphic novel "The Panharmonion Chronicles : Times of London" will be published this June by Supanova Media and launched at Sci-Fi London.
With "Groove Britannia", The Megaro invites guests to a retro-futuristic trip into the Pop culture of London circa 1968-78, blending visual cues from British science fiction productions with dance music and pop art from that period.
The design scheme infuse these rooms with a theatrical space-age mood, reminiscent of a film set. Contrasting with the deep blue fabrics and lush upholstery, the walls and ceilings are entirely covered with textured specular surfaces in shimmering shades of silver, steel and titanium.
Bespoke beds, mobile wardrobes and tables have been fabricated in embossed aluminium, from flight-case materials inspired by the first Apollo space programme, British Glam Rock and disco balls.
The English oak used for doors, skirting boards and bed bases has been stained in royal blue, evoking the frame of a deconstructed Tardis spacecraft-time machine from the famous Dr Who BBC TV series.
The room interiors also include iconic vintage items such as Scandinavian tulip armchairs, Mathmos lava lamps and UFO-shaped light pendants from Danish designer Verner Panton.
For this project, Henry Chebaane has created various site-specific, humorous pop art pieces, such as a graphic mash-up of Barbarella fighting Daleks with a hair dryer and a photographic print of a London sky with lyrics from Duran Duran’s “This is planet Earth”.
For the last few years, the designer has been masterminding a complete overhaul of the property in collaboration with its owner Antonio Megaro. "Groove Britannia" is one of several new room concepts that they are introducing to the market this year.
