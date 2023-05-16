Hokus Pokus rises to the surface
The 19th century underground cocktail bar of The Megaro hotel London, widens its audience through music and comics, in collaboration with Supanova Media.
"Hokus Pokus alchemy lab" is 100% committed to its savvy loyal audience. It is a location-based entertainment concept where fiction and reality can mix and segue into adjacent spaces of pop culture.”LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just 18 months after premiering on the London bar scene, the fabled Kings Cross night spot, is now featured in two other creative works by its author, French-British artist and designer Henry Chebaane.
— Henry Chebaane, Chief Creative Officer.
The first one is a music video of electronic dance music (EDM) filmed around Kings Cross. Titled “Synchronic Velocity”, the high energy melodic techno track has been released under the alias “LX8” and is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, SoundCloud and most major global music platforms, including in India and China.
The second one is the sci-fi thriller trilogy “The Panharmonion Chronicles”, the debut graphic novel written and produced by Henry Chebaane. With the art direction, the author introduces his own steampunk design and lighting scenography that he created for Hokus Pokus, to evoke an underground science lab under Kings Cross and a major plot point in the story.
"Times of London", the first volume of this trilogy has been masterfully illustrated by veteran comic artist Stephen Baskerville (Spider-Man, Transformers, Judge Dredd) over three years and is now being released by Supanova Media, a new publishing company set up by the author. The book reference is ISBN 978-1-7393802-0-5.
The graphic novel will be available from next month, to purchase on-site at The Megaro and its sister hotels The California and The Gyle. It will also be distributed to select retailers and bookstores in London and the rest of the world. A digital edition of the 200-page book will be announced soon, for Kindle.
Since its inception, Hokus Pokus has acquired a cult following and has become a Tik-Tok sensation. The space looks like a film set with a strong steampunk science fiction vibe, its entire ceiling set-up like a giant electric dynamo with steam valves, copper pipes and circuits forming the backdrop to a complex stage sound and lighting scenography enabled by three miles of cabling, DMX controls and multiple subwoofers.
The bar counter is made from a massive, deconstructed apothecary shop that wraps along the walls and segues into large cabinets of curiosities, filled with chemistry tools, vintage utensils, zany artwork pieces, quirky props, and odd creatures.
Every available surface inside Hokus Pokus has been covered with shimmering copper, aged brass, mercury glass, white marble and vintage oak, punctuated by vibrant flashes of petrol blue and deep purple.
The underground space runs partially under Euston Road so the occasional rumbles of the London Underground trains are being used as ‘live special FX’ in conjunction with programmed episodic flickering lights and vintage fog rising from under the seats.
Led by Greg “Doc” Chudzio and his team of resident “alchemists”, Hokus Pokus is now producing over 30 cocktail tinctures from its own in-house lab, from coffee liqueurs to herbal infusions and pure fruit extracts. They form the base for whimsical cocktails presented as ‘potions’ and 'prescriptions' in various categories such as ‘smokey’ , 'flamed', and 'tempered'.
Hokus Pokus is the third F&B concept created and developed for the five-star boutique hotel The Megaro, by Henry Chebaane and his Blue Sky Hospitality studio. The other two are "Spagnoletti" a retro-futuristic space-age Italian diner and "Magenta" a fine-casual Italian restaurant-wine bar that won "best restaurant design - Europe" from the International Hotel and Property Awards 2022.
Note to Editors:
"Hokus Pokus" is part of "The Megaro Collection" and owned by St Pancras Hotels Group Ltd, a private enterprise operating hotels, bars and restaurants in King's Cross. These are "The Megaro", The California", "The Gyle", "The Derby", "Magenta", "Spagnoletti" and "Hokus Pokus".
"The Panharmonion Chronicles" and related-IPs are - all rights reserved - copyrights of Supanova Media Ltd.
Supanova Media is a boutique media producer and publisher, based in London, UK.
The studio was set up in 2020 by Henry Chebaane, to create and develop original narrative content, characters and fictional universes across multiple media platforms. It is currently focussed on publishing and distributing two distinct IPs with several more at various stages of development.
Hokus Pokus' interior design and artistic elements related to it are - all rights reserved - copyrights of Blue Sky Hospitality ltd.
Blue Sky Hospitality is a multi-disciplinary design studio founded in 2002 by Henry Chebaane, its Chief Creative Officer. It is specialised in the creation of branded concepts for the entertainment, leisure and hospitality industries. It has consulted on over 400 projects in 40 countries, from Alaska to Korea, and from Iceland to India.
Synchronic Velocity by LX8