Introducing The Lip Shine from Shades By Shan: The Highly Anticipated Pantone® collaboration
Historic Partnership with the First Women & Latina Owned Cosmetic Partner, who’s on a mission to help single parents in need.
Most importantly, I look forward to sharing all the hard work the team and I poured into making this product perfect! Get ready to shine like never before.”NATIONWIDE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exclusive beauty partner of the renowned color authority Pantone® for the Pantone Color of the Year 2024, Shades By Shan Cosmetics, is making history as the first-ever cosmetic brand to collaborate on the Color on the Year program. This collaboration adds an extra layer of excitement as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Pantone's Color of the Year, making it a monumental collaboration as a women-owned, women-led, minority-owned, and BIPOC brand. Shades By Shades By Shan will launch today its highly anticipated The Lip Shine at 6PM PST. The Lip Shine is a limited edition product created exclusively to complement the Pantone Color of the Year 2024, PANTONE® 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, a heartfelt peach hue that conveys a feeling of tenderness and communicates a message of caring, sharing, community, and collaboration. Pantone's messaging aligns perfectly with the values of Shades By Shan, an impact-driven company dedicated to helping single parents in need through every makeup purchase. A portion of their proceeds go to their MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation 501c3, which has already assisted over 70 families across the United States. Make sure to order The Lip Shine at Shades By Shan!
— Shan Berries, Founder and CEO of Shades by Shan Cosmetics.
The collaboration between Shades By Shan and Pantone offers a unique blend of bold, bright, soft, and subtle shades, beautiful on every skin tone. The Lip Shine is enriched with Olive, Almond, and Jojoba Oil, indulging lips in a nourishing experience, leaving them irresistibly soft and juicy. What sets this Lip Shine apart is its luxurious, non-greasy, non-sticky texture that delivers a mirror-like shine, captivating everyone around. Whether for a natural everyday look or a glamorous night out, the lightweight formula glides on smoothly, providing long-lasting color and shine without any stickiness. It's a vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free formula that combines the radiance of high-shine lip gloss with intensive lip care.
"At Shades By Shan, we were over the moon when the news came out that we were Pantone's premier beauty partner for the Pantone Color of the Year, and now, with The Lip Shine FINALLY HERE, the excitement is through the roof! I can't wait to see everyone try The Lip Shine and make history with us, showing their SHINE! Most importantly, I look forward to sharing all the hard work the team and I poured into making this product perfect! Get ready to shine like never before". - Shan Berries, Founder and CEO of Shades by Shan Cosmetics.
Inspired by the message of fostering positivity and meaningful connections, Shades By Shan founder Shan Berries launched the Shine Series campaign in December through January to align with the messaging behind Peach Fuzz. The campaign spotlighted resilient women and entrepreneurs from the San Francisco Bay Area community who embody the values of unity, community, and teamwork represented by the color Peach Fuzz. As part of Shades By Shan's commitment to helping single parents in need, Shades By Shan will donate a percentage of the proceeds from every Lip Shine sold to support its MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation. Purchasing our Lip Shine will enhance one's natural beauty and contribute to making a difference in a deserving single-parent household.
ABOUT SHADES BY SHAN:
Shades By Shan is a San Francisco-based impact driven cosmetics company. Launched in 2018, Shades By Shan's mission is to support single parents in need. Inspired by founder Shan's experiences growing up with a single Latina mother, Shades By Shan believes in giving back. A portion of each purchase goes towards supporting single parents who are struggling through its 501c3, The MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation. Shades By Shan products are available online and nationwide at JCPenney. Learn more about Shades By Shan at http://www.sbscosmetics.com and connect with Shades By Shan on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To learn more about MamaBerries Foundation, visit: https://www.mamaberriesfoundation.org/.
ABOUT PANTONE®:
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every workflow stage for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers worldwide rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color InstituteTM provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology, and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve user efficiency. Pantone Lifestyle combines color and design across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
