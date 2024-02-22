Telco Systems Honored for Fourth Consecutive Year Among Top 100 Companies Shaping the Future of Edge Computing

Telco Systems’ Edgility, Leading the Way in Edge Computing Innovation for Four Years Running

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telco Systems, a pioneering force in Edge Computing, proudly announces its recognition by STL Partners for the 4th consecutive year, among the top 100 companies shaping the landscape of Edge Computing . This continued acknowledgment underscores Telco Systems' unwavering dedication to leadership in Edge Computing, alongside its commitment to pioneering solutions and state-of-the-art technology, empowering Service Providers to construct the edge networks of the future.STL Partners, a renowned authority in Edge Computing research, showcases 100 companies in its evaluation of noteworthy edge computing entities. This annual compilation underscores the remarkable innovation, adaptability, agility, and potential in the rapidly growing edge computing market.As the impact of Edge Computing in facilitating real-time applications grows, Telco Systems’ Edgility continues to empower global enterprises, service providers, and system integrators to forge and manage sophisticated virtual networks with robust edge devices and future-proof application integration. Edgility is redefining the future of intelligent connectivity with innovative, large-scale, low-cost, connected edge computing solutions. With Edgility, Telco Systems brings the cloud experience to the on-prem edge, enabling leading service providers and global enterprises to easily deploy, update and monitor business & connectivity apps on the edge, at scale, bringing them closer to their customers, and to actionable data.The connected, intelligent edge enables organizations to harness the power of distributed computing, and empowers them to navigate the complexities of on-prem and cloud integration, unlocking efficiency, scalability, and real-time decision-making at the edge. Moreover, Edgility offers innovative, cost-effective, SaaS-based plans, including optional fully managed services, ensuring flexibility tailored to the diverse needs of our customers.Tilly Gilbert, Director, Consulting at STL Partners and Edge Practice Lead, remarked, “We’re delighted to feature Telco Systems once again in our top edge companies list. The Edgility platform provides ease of orchestration and automation across many distributed end points and Telco Systems’ experience in key industry verticals like retail and smart cities can provide real value to customers.”"As the demand for Edge Connectivity solutions accelerates, Telco Systems' Edgility takes center stage” commented Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, Chief Marketing Officer at Telco Systems. “Edgility isn't just a platform; it's a catalyst for global enterprises, service providers, and integrators, reshaping the landscape of edge connectivity. We are thrilled by this continued recognition, which underscores our dedication to driving innovation in Edge Connectivity. Our continued and notable impact as pioneers in this field speaks volumes — we've been recognized on this esteemed list for the last four years, and we fully expect to continue making waves in Edge Computing.”About Telco SystemsTelco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems’ products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.EdgilityOS.com, telco.com.About STL PartnersSTL Partners is a leading research and consulting firm that focuses on the technology, digital infrastructure and telecoms industries, supporting companies in driving innovation, growth, and competitive advantage. The company provides practical guidance and actionable insights on emerging challenges and opportunities, with an emphasis on innovation and identifying new sources of growth.

Discover Edgility by Telco Systems