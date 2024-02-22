22 February 2024

Meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people with the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE

On February 21, 2024, a meeting was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, the guest conveyed greetings from the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as from the Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty in his turn addressed the leadership of the friendly country with his best wishes in return, emphasizing that Turkmenistan is interested in deepening a multifaceted partnership with the states of the Middle East, primarily with the UAE.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted the significance of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the UAE in January of this year. In this context, it was emphasized that the agreements reached during the meetings and negotiations then gave new impetus to Turkmen-Emirati cooperation.