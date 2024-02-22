22 February 2024

Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE

On February 21, 2024, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed greetings to the head of state from the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and from the Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Having conveyed return greetings and best wishes to the top leadership of the UAE, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized that our countries have many years of experience and solid potential for interaction.

Continuing the meeting, an exchange of views took place on key areas of cooperation, demonstrating positive dynamics. It was noted that contacts at the highest level play a special role in strengthening Turkmen-Emirati relations.

At the same time, the humanitarian sphere is an integral component of Turkmen-Emirati relations, where active interaction in science, education, culture and sports was noted.