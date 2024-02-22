22 February 2024

Turkmenistan and Japan aim to expand interparliamentary dialogue

On February 22, 2024, a meeting between the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan Fukushiro Nukaga took place in Tokyo.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the development of interparliamentary relations between Turkmenistan and Japan.

The Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament emphasized the importance of the initiatives put forward by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during his meetings in Tokyo with the leaders of the Parliament of Japan in September 2022.

In particular, proposals were noted to strengthen the activities of the interparliamentary friendship group operating between the two countries, establishing youth interparliamentary relations, increasing the role of women in interparliamentary relations and achieving sustainable development in the field of parliamentary cooperation.

In addition, parliamentarians paid special attention to the implementation of the initiative to hold a meeting of parliamentary leaders of the countries of Central Asia and Japan in Ashgabat within the framework of the “Central Asia + Japan” dialogue.

The relevance of the recently held first meeting of the heads of parliaments of the member countries of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, created at the initiative of Turkmenistan, was also noted. In this regard, the parties exchanged views on the importance of supporting initiatives by parliamentarians of the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

During the negotiations, the key role of parliaments in improving the legal framework for the development of bilateral cooperation was stated.

In this regard, the parties agreed to strengthen Turkmen-Japanese relations through parliamentary diplomacy, as well as exchange experience in legislative work.