Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,843 in the last 365 days.

Update: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

**UPDATED TO INCLUDE MUG SHOT**

       

CASE#: 24A4001328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/21/24 1534

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fourth Street St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Alexander Sargent                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Christopher Fuller

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of Fourth St in St. Johnsbury for a reported assault.  Investigation revealed that during an altercation Alexander Sargent struck Christopher Fuller in the arm with a wooden stick, causing bodily injury.  Sargent was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.  He was later released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/18/24 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

You just read:

Update: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more