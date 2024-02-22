Update: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
**UPDATED TO INCLUDE MUG SHOT**
CASE#: 24A4001328
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/21/24 1534
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fourth Street St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Alexander Sargent
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Fuller
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of Fourth St in St. Johnsbury for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that during an altercation Alexander Sargent struck Christopher Fuller in the arm with a wooden stick, causing bodily injury. Sargent was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/18/24 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra
St. Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111