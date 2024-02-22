Update: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

**UPDATED TO INCLUDE MUG SHOT**

CASE#: 24A4001328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/21/24 1534

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fourth Street St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Alexander Sargent

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Christopher Fuller

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of Fourth St in St. Johnsbury for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that during an altercation Alexander Sargent struck Christopher Fuller in the arm with a wooden stick, causing bodily injury. Sargent was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/18/24 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111