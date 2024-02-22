Brazilians Everywhere: Diversifying Expression in Contemporary Art
"Americas: Land of Dreams" Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale
The MIA Curatorial Projects is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious biennial art exhibition at the European Cultural Centre (ECC) in Venice, Italy, from April 20 to November 24, 2024. Under the theme "Americas: Land of Dreams," the exhibition will explore the intricate artistic practices of regions from North and South America and beyond, highlighting the diverse origins and experiences of artists inhabiting these territories.
Curated by Dr. Milagros Bello, a renowned member of the International Association of Art Critics (AICA) and director of MIA Curatorial Projects, "Americas: Land of Dreams" promises to be an immersive journey into the collective consciousness of the Americas. The exhibition will feature a selection of acclaimed and emerging artists whose works span surrealism, hyper-realism, abstraction, and other styles.
Known for highlighting individual and diversified expression in contemporary art, the exhibition enthusiastically welcomes the works of two Brazilian artists, Eliana Barbosa and Sergio Cesario, whose creations promise to captivate and inspire the international audience.
Sergio Cesario is an artist with roots in Brazil who divides his residency between Portugal and the United States. He presents digitally post-produced images that point towards a prosthetic future of humanity. Two diptychs from his series "The Transhuman Tronies of the Last Days" have been selected: "The Prophet of the New World Order" and "The Next Mona Lisa." The transhuman tronies in the series are robotic figures that decompose into politically charged characters, portrayed with their positive and negative connotations as archetypes of society.
Eliana Barbosa, with artistic roots in Brazil and the United States, exhibits in her ephemeral photographs critical and phantasmagorical characters as a reflection of social dissolution and existential crisis. Her method of creation involves outlining painted silhouettes on the surface of a paint can, which are then photographed before the ephemeral image dissolves onto the white paint.
Both artists offer unique and profound perspectives on the complexities of contemporary society, inviting the audience to reflect on the future of humanity and the essential issues we face in our time.
Dr. Milagros Bello expressed her admiration for the works of the Brazilian artists she selected, highlighting their significant contribution to the cultural and creative diversity of the biennial: "The exhibition seeks to illuminate the subjective worlds of artists dealing with contemporary society and civilization through a lens focused on the imaginative and the fictitious, cultural and social."
The exhibition will be hosted at the historic Palazzo Bembo, situated along the Grand Canal, offering visitors a captivating setting to explore the diverse artistic expressions of the Americas. This event is part of the 7th biennial of contemporary art by ECC, Personal Structures: Beyond Boundaries in Venice, which aims to transcend ideological, political, and geographical boundaries, showcasing a wide range of artistic voices.
"I feel happy to exhibit my art in this wonderful biennial, where so many talented artists gift the world with their creations," said Eliana Barbosa about showcasing her work for the 3rd time at Palazzo Bembo.
"It is a privilege and a unique opportunity to share my artistic visions and experiences in Venice," said Sergio Cesario. "It is an important step in consolidating Brazil's place in a significant international art scene."
In addition to the MIA Curatorial Projects exhibition, Venice will host the 60th edition of the renowned Venice Biennale, which for the first time in history is curated by a Brazilian, Adriano Pedrosa, the current director of the São Paulo Museum of Art Assis Chateaubriand (MASP). Under the theme "Foreigners Everywhere," the emblematic event will present a multitude of artistic voices from around the world, further enriching Venice's cultural scene in 2024.
"We are thrilled to be part of this vibrant artistic tapestry that Venice becomes during the Biennale," says Dr. Bello. "Our goal is to promote dialogue and connection through the universal language of art, and we invite art enthusiasts from around the world to join us on this enriching multicultural journey."
For more information about MIA Curatorial Projects and its participation in the Venice Art Biennale 2024, please contact via email: milabello@aol.com
About MIA Curatorial Projects:
MIA Curatorial Projects is an organization based in Miami dedicated to promoting contemporary art and cultural exchange. Under the leadership of Dr. Milagros Bello, MIA Curatorial Projects organizes exhibitions, cultural events, and fosters collaborations between artists and institutions worldwide.
