FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sandra Palmer Debuts "Talking Business with Dr. Sandra," a New Radio Show and Podcast
Esteemed in the fields of strategic management, leadership, business development, and entrepreneurship, Dr. Sandra Palmer introduces "Talking Business with Dr. Sandra," a groundbreaking and engaging radio show and podcast. With a rich career spanning over two decades, Dr. Palmer has influenced a wide range of sectors, earning accolades from global giants like AM Resorts, Heineken, and Pfizer, among others.
Holding advanced degrees in business administration, Dr. Palmer's academic prowess is matched by her practical achievements. Her work has been celebrated across leading publications and now, through "Talking Business with Dr. Sandra" on Legends Radio, she aims to share her vast knowledge, discussing innovative strategies and success principles that drive business growth and personal achievement.
Dr. Palmer's consulting insights are also featured on Spotify's top Business & Management Consulting Podcast, further extending her reach and impact. For more details, visit "Talking Business with Dr. Sandra".
Acknowledged for her result-oriented approach and commitment to fostering diversity and positive change, Dr. Palmer's consulting, and speaking engagements have been pivotal for numerous multinational corporations and government bodies. Her unique ability to blend academic insights with practical business acumen has made her a sought-after speaker for corporate events, conferences, and other engagements.
"Doris Muscarella, a renowned Business Development Consultant, commends Dr. Palmer for her engaging and insightful presentations. "Dr. Palmer's expertise is a significant asset to any corporate event or meeting, promising to inspire and educate," Muscarella remarked.
About Dr. Sandra Palmer:
Dr. Sandra Palmer is a distinguished professional with over 20 years in strategic management, business development, and entrepreneurship. As the host of "Talking Business with Dr. Sandra" on Legends Radio and the mind behind the #1 Business & Management Consulting Podcast on Spotify, she continues to inspire and enact change. Dr. Palmer's work is a beacon for professionals and businesses seeking to achieve excellence
