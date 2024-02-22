Submit Release
Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes the 2024 Air Force Contracting Summit

House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman

700 Military & Business Leaders Attending

My colleagues in the House have a sense of urgency to get the defense appropriations bills done.”
— Congressman Rob Wittman
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA), Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, provided the Congressional Keynote Address this morning at the 2024 Air Force Contracting Summit. "We have a lot of challenges out there, especially in the Indo-Pacific," Wittman stated. "My colleagues in the House have a sense of urgency to get the defense appropriations bills done."

The 11th Annual Air Force Contracting Summit, being held at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, brings together more than 700 military officials and business leaders to focus on U.S. Department of Defense contracting priorities and opportunities. Speakers include officials from the U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, United States Special Operations Command, General Services Administration (GSA), NITAAC, DEFENSEWERX, and AFWERX. Defense contractors participating and providing presentations include UNANET, Boeing, Microsoft, OmniSync, Leidos, CISEVE, Blue Ocean Global Technology, USFCR, and Carr, Riggs & Ingram.

The Summit is organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (www.usdlf.org), a public service organization bringing together the Defense Department and industry to identify the best solutions to defend and protect the United States.

