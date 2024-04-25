Submit Release
American Small Business Contracting Summit Convened

U.S. Defense Leadership Forum

Hundreds Gather To Connect With 17 Federal Agencies

We welcome 17 federal agencies and the State of Maryland to the 2024 American Small Business Contracting Summit”
— Defense Leadership Forum
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of small businesses throughout the country are convening today and tomorrow to connect with 17 federal agencies at the 2024 American Small Business Contracting Summit. The national event helps federal agencies meet the government-wide statutory contracting goals of 23% for small businesses.

Federal departments and agencies participating in the Summit at the Sheraton BWI include: DOD Pentagon, Defense Innovation Unit, Environmental Protection Agency, General Services Administration, NASA, NITAAC, SBA, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of the Treasury, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. Navy.

Speaker highlights today include: Karla Smith Jackson, Senior Procurement Executive, NASA; Larry Hale, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, GSA; Rosetta Rodwell, Acting Director, Office of Government Contracting, SBA; Darlene Bullock, Executive Director, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU), DHS; Kimberly Buehler, Director, Army Small Business Programs Office; and Terressa Bebout, Technical Director of Small Business Strategy, Naval Air Systems Command.

A special presentation on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on defense acquisition is provided by Amir Baghenpour, Vice President of Strategic Missions and Technologies, Accenture.

A special presentation on space defense contracting opportunities is provided by Laura Di Bella, Government Affairs Advisor, Adams and Reese LLP and former President of Business Development, FloridaCommerce.

Welcoming the nationwide audience this morning on behalf of the State of Maryland is Lisa Swoboda, Senior Director, Office of Military & Federal Affairs, Maryland Department of Commerce.

Summit Sponsors include CGI Federal and SAIC. The Summit is organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (www.usdlf.org), a national public service organization bringing together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military base commanders, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States.

