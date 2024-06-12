Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes the 2024 Navy Contracting Summit
More than 400 Navy and Business Leaders Participated in the Annual Summit
Ask yourself every day, did I do something today that helps the warfighter to win if called upon in conflict?”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Rob Whitman (VA-01), Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and Chairman of the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee, provided the Congressional Keynote Address at the 2024 Navy Contracting Summit, held yesterday and today at the Norfolk Hilton Main in Norfolk, Virginia.
— Congressman Rob Wittman
Congressman Wittman criticized Congressional continuing resolutions and long process-driven military acquisitions. He called on a new acquisitions process which will get new technology to the warfighter quickly. And Congressman Wittman also urged the building of 3 new submarines per year. In a hard-hitting speech, Wittman spoke to the Summit audience of Navy officials and business leaders, "Ask yourself every day, did I do something today that helps the warfighter to win if called upon in conflict or to do things to deter our adversaries? Did I do things today in general that lets the adversary know that we are serious about this and that we are doing everything we can to make sure they look at the scenario and say we can't win there and therefore we are not going to enter into conflict."
See: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ff8vovfw5y7k82tbany63/Navy-Contracting-Summit-Final.mov?rlkey=4576b0pe6o6i2j4p99fyx7wvl&e=1&st=tn2c89lw&dl=0
The Summit brought together more than 400 Navy, Military, Government & Business Leaders from the Hampton Roads area and nationwide, including Navy Command Officials, Navy Small Business Directors, contracting officers, contracting experts, financing firms, prime contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses. Organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (www.usdlf.org), a public service organization, the Summit helps to defend the United States by identifying companies with superior defense products and services and connecting them to military officials.
Summit participants from the Norfolk and Hampton Roads areas included Norfolk Naval Shipyard, NAVFAC Atlantic, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding, Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Hampton Roads Alliance, the Virginia Digital Maritime Center, and many others.
