"Americas: Land of Dreams" announced as art exhibition theme

The exhibition seeks to illuminate the subjective worlds of artists dealing with society and contemporary civilization.”VENICE, ITALY, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIA Curatorial Projects is pleased to announce its fourth consecutive participation in the esteemed European Cultural Centre's (ECC) biennial art exhibition in Venice, Italy. The exhibition, titled "Americas: Land of Dreams," will take place from April 20th to November 24th, 2024. This highly anticipated event will showcase the intricate artistic practices of regions in North and South America and beyond, highlighting the diverse backgrounds and experiences of artists living in these territories.
Curated by Dr. Milagros Bello, a distinguished member of the International Association of Art Critics (AICA), and the director of MIA Curatorial Projects, "Americas: Land of Dreams" promises to be an immersive journey into the collective consciousness of the Americas. The exhibition will feature a lineup of acclaimed and emerging artists, whose works span surrealism, hyperrealism, abstraction, and beyond. Dr. Bello explains, "The exhibition seeks to illuminate the subjective worlds of artists dealing with society and contemporary civilization through a lens focused on the imaginative and the fictional, cultural, and social."
The historic Palazzo Bembo, located along the Grand Canal, will serve as the venue for this captivating exhibition. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the diverse artistic expressions of the Americas against the backdrop of this stunning location. "Americas: Land of Dreams" is part of ECC's 7th contemporary art biennial, Personal Structures "Beyond Boundaries" in Venice. This biennial aims to transcend ideological, political, and geographical boundaries by showcasing a wide array of artistic voices.
Confirmed artists to be featured at Palazzo Bembo include: Magaly Barnola Otaola (USA), Meg Cogburn (USA), Sergio Cesario (Brazil/Portugal/USA), Eliana Barbosa (Brazil/USA), Ricardo Carbonell (Venezuela), Paul D. Chisholm (UK), Sylvia Constantinidis (Venezuela/USA), Mercedes Inaudi (Venezuela/USA), Matt Jacobs (USA), Oksana Kirpenko (Ukraine/USA), Esteban Machado Diaz (Cuba/Ecuador), Karina Matheus (Venezuela/USA/UK), Clark Medley (USA), Vered Pasternak (Israel/USA), Beatriz Sanchez (Venezuela), and Raul A. Vargas (USA).
In addition to ECC's Personal Structures "Beyond Boundaries" exhibition, Venice will also be hosting the 60th edition of the world’s most prestigious Venice Biennale, titled Foreigners Everywhere and curated by Brazilian curator Adriano Pedrosa. Dozens of independently curated exhibitions and 30 other projects selected as Collateral Events will further enrich the cultural landscape of Venice in 2024. In 2022, La Biennale di Venezia confirmed the highest attendance to date, with 800,000 visitors, a 35% increase from 2019.
"We are thrilled to be part of this vibrant artistic tapestry that Venice becomes during the Biennial," says Dr. Bello. "Our goal is to foster dialogue and connection through the universal language of art, and we invite art collectors, enthusiasts, and press from around the world to join us on this enriching journey through the Americas."
ABOUT MIA CURATORIAL
MIA Curatorial led by Miami-based curator Dr. Milagros Bello focuses on curatorial projects in Contemporary Art. It is a curatorial space/gallery working with emergent, mid-career artists, and established. MIA curatorial is also an incubator for young artists and rising stars. Dr. Bello obtained a Doctorate in Sociology of Art, and a French Master Degree in Art History, both at Sorbonne University. Since 2000, Bello has taught as a professor of art and critical theories at the Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, Miami International University (The Art Institute/Miami), and the Istituto Marangoni/Miami. She is an art writer for local and international art magazines and a former Senior Editor of Arte Al Dia International art magazine. She has worked as an independent curator in the arts for over 20 years. She is a mentor for artists and art coach.
ABOUT EUROPEAN CULTURAL CENTRE (ECC) Italy:
The ECC Italy is a well-established branch of the larger European Cultural Centre, with its base in Venice. Focusing on diverse topics within art, architecture and design, ECC aims to create dynamic exhibition spaces that show the interchanging of ideas from different cultures. ECC’s art exhibitions, Personal Structures, alternate each year with the architecture exhibition Time Space Existence. ECC’s exhibitions draw a range of visitors, from professional architects and artists to locals and tourists. Past exhibitions and virtual tours can be seen on ECC’s website ecc-italy.eu.
ABOUT THE EXHIBITION PERSONAL STRUCTURES
The Exhibition Personal Structures is a biennial contemporary art exhibition organized and hosted by European Cultural Centre in Venice, Italy. Since 2011 that aims to feature and combine in the same space different expressions from artists that break away from any ideological, political and geographical barriers. The 2022 edition revolves around the idea of reflections, which embodies the dual meaning of a visible episode perceived by the eyes and a mental deed stemming from the action of thinking and pondering with the mind. As envisioned by the ECC Italy curatorial team, the act of reflecting carries the potential to foresee possibilities and the responsibility of imagining a better future.
ABOUT VENICE BIENNALE
The Venice Biennale has been for over 120 years one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world. The history of the La Biennale di Venezia dates back from 1895, when the first International Art Exhibition was organized. In the 1930s new festivals were born: Music, Cinema, and Theatre (the Venice Film Festival in 1932 was the first film festival in history). In 1980 the first International Architecture Exhibition took place, and in 1999 Dance made its debut at La Biennale.
