AVer Aligns with Shure to Empower Pro AV Camera Voice Tracking

AVer & Shure combined forces to integrate AVer’s PTZ Link and MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box with Shure’s Microflex® Advance™ MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone,

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, revealed the next step of its valuable partnership with leading microphone manufacturer Shure. The two technology innovators combined forces to integrate AVer’s PTZ Link and MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box with Shure’s Microflex® Advance™ MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone, enabling simple-to-use voice tracking functionality for AVer’s AI Auto Tracking and Professional PTZ cameras.

AVer PTZ Link and the MT300(N) with PTZ Link Premium are designed to connect most AVer PTZ and Pro AV Cameras to select microphone systems from Shure. Shure’s MXA920 has recently passed compatibility testing, letting users quickly turn AVer’s Camera into a voice-tracking camera by setting preset points and following talkers. Shure’s MXA920 delivers reliable, consistent, high-quality speech capture, enabling the most accurate audio pickup with video framing from PTZ Link. The combination of Shure’s MXA920, AVer Pro AV Cameras, and AVer PTZ Link offers a uniquely simple and cost-effective collaboration solution for almost any environment.

“The MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone integrated with AVer’s AI tracking and streaming technology is a reliable and consistent solution for customers,” said Richard Knott, Director of Alliances at Shure. “Our collaboration offers extraordinary audio and advanced production capabilities through Active Talker Position (XYZ Coordinates) in all types of conferencing and education environments.”

"Our ongoing partnership with Shure reinforces our dedication to seamless audio-visual integration. Integrating AVer’s PTZ Link and MT300(N) with Shure’s Microflex® Advance™ MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone underscores our commitment to simplifying collaboration and enriching user experiences." - said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

Integrating PTZ Link and the MT300(N) with Shure’s next-generation array architecture lets you activate voice tracking of participants in various settings. What’s more, there’s no need to hire extra IT staff to get this system up and running — just open PTZ Link on the same PC you use for your digital collaboration software, set up preset points in your presentation area, and let your AVer and Shure devices get to work capturing content that resonates with your audience. Shure's array microphones accurately capture audio, relaying it to AVer’s Pro AV cameras, which smoothly follow or switch between speakers in the areas you set up.

Applications for this audiovisual system are incredibly diverse. You’ll benefit from simplified setup along with higher-quality audio and video whether you’re hosting corporate events, training sessions, remote classes, or live streaming in spaces of all sizes — from medium-sized spaces to large lecture halls.

Compatible AVer cameras include the PTC300V2, PTZ300V2, TR200 and TR300 Series. In addition to the MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone, Shure offers a variety of Microflex® Advance™ microphones (MXA910, MXA710, and MXA310) and DSP options (IntelliMix® P300 Audio Conferencing Processor, IntelliMix Room Software DSP) that work seamlessly with AVer’s camera technology.

