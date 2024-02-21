Submit Release
Participation in the opening ceremony of international tournament "Future Games"

TAJIKISTAN, February 21 - The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, attended in the city of Kazan together with the President of the Russian Federation, Honorable Vladimir Putin, other heads of state and numerous high-ranking guests the opening ceremony of the international mixed tournament "Future Games", which will take place in "Kazan EXPO" exhibition complex from February 21 to March 3.

As it was reported, the participants of these competitions, which make up more than two thousand people from different countries of the world, will compete in 21 types of physical, intellectual and virtual games.

According to the organizers of the tournament, such games are being organized and held for the first time, and they believe that this action will attract the attention of many athletes and fans today and in the future, and will actually become the future games of the world.

It should be noted that the Tajik national team comprising 35 athletes is also taking part in this international tournament.

