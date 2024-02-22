Meeting and negotiations between Tajikistan and Tatarstan

TAJIKISTAN, February 22 - On February 22, the meeting and negotiations of the official delegations of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Tatarstan were held in the city of Kazan of the Russian Federation.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his gratitude to the Rais (Head) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Honorable Rustam Minnikhanov, for his warm welcome and praised the level of holding the international mixed tournament "Future Games".

It was emphasized that the Russian Federation is a strategic partner and ally of Tajikistan, and cooperation at the regional level is an important part of the relations between the two countries.

As mentioned, now more than eighty federal subjects of Russia have direct relations with Tajikistan.

During the negotiations, it was emphasized that Tajikistan is interested in further expansion of economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan. In particular, cooperation in various sectors of industry, such as metallurgy, chemical industry, light industry, food and pharmaceuticals, were named as areas with promising prospects.

Much attention was paid to the expansion of cooperation in the fields of energy, mining and oil and gas, construction and agriculture, as well as the establishment of joint wholesale trade and logistics centers in Tajikistan and Tatarstan.

Strengthening cooperation in the fields of education, healthcare, labor migration and tourism was also one of the important topics of the talks.

It was proposed to strengthen cooperation for the training of qualified personnel in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.

During the meeting and negotiations, fruitful agreements were also reached on other issues of interest.