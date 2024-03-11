Jumbula to Release My Jumbula, a Family App Focused on Child Safety
Jumbula is set to launch its parent-oriented app, providing a platform for children's educational activities and child safety.SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management, is set to release its family mobile app. This innovative app is designed to empower parents by providing a platform to easily and efficiently manage their children's educational activities.
My Jumbula app simplifies child safety by consolidating all relevant information in one place. It is user-friendly and equipped with all the necessary features to organize details about your children, parents, guardians, authorized pickups, emergency contacts, and insurance. Additionally, families can effortlessly track your child's activity in real-time, accessing a comprehensive history of their activities.
Key features of the Jumbula family app include:
-- Child Safety and Schedule Tracking: The My Jumbula app enables parents to view their child's schedule and school events with a single click, keeping them up-to-date on activities. The app displays the times a child has checked in and out of a class, as well as whether they attended school that day.
-- Parent and Guardian Management: Through My Jumbula, parents and guardians can easily add their contact information. They can designate one contact as the primary for improved communication between the family and the school.
-- Authorized Pickups: Maintain a list of individuals authorized to pick up children, offering peace of mind and enhancing safety. Utilize QR codes for maximum child safety during the pickup process.
-- Children Profiles: Create personalized profiles for each child, complete with photos and essential details. This ensures that schools and instructors always have access to accurate and up-to-date information about the children.
-- Emergency Contacts: Quickly add and update emergency contact information for unforeseen situations, ensuring prompt response and support.
My Jumbula family app will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, please visit www.jumbula.com.
About Jumbula
Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.
