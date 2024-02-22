Anti Puppy Mill Bill Passes in the Senate and Takes One Step Closer to the Governor's Desk
House Bill 1412 passes the Indiana State Senate and is poised for a concurrence vote. From there it heads to Governor Holcomb's desk.
Welfare is the key provision in this bill, followed by commerce, which is the purview of the state.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HB 1412 is now one step closer to Governer Eric Holcomb's desk after passing out of the Indiana Senate on Monday in a 31-18 vote. Indiana Representative Beau Baird (District 44) introduced House Bill 1412 (HB 1412). Baird says this legislation was introduced to elevate the standard of care for puppies, promote responsible pet ownership, and ensure ethical business practices within the pet store industry. "HB 1412 represents a pivotal moment for Indiana, signaling our commitment to responsible dog breeding and ensuring the humane treatment of animals in retail settings. More specifically, 1412 resets local ordinances recognizing that it is a necessary to have a statewide standard allowing for a more compassionate and ethical future for our beloved canine companions." Rep Baird said after the Senate passed the bill he authored.
— Senator Blake Doriot
HB 1412 addresses the concerning issue of impulse dog purchases by instituting a mandatory 72-hour return policy, allowing consumers a cooling off period to ensure they are prepared for the lifelong commitment of pet ownership. "This provision is designed to ensure that dogs find homes with families ready and willing to provide them with the care they deserve," explains Jonathan Lawler, Public Policy Director for the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare.
The bill mandates a spay and neuter requirement for dogs purchased from pet stores, microchipping of every dog sold, and provisions of comprehensive health and breeder information. It requires pet stores, brokers, breeders, and rescues to register with the Indiana Board of Animal Health. "I agree with other veterinarians here in the State of Indiana that this is a regulatory type of bill that we need so we can gather information (registrations) and we need it to hold breeders accountable, I very much agree with what HB 1412 is going to do for our dog population here in Indiana.", said Dr Kevin Cawood, a companion animal veterinarian in Fort Wayne.
Proponents say the accountability measures within HB 1412 include holding pet stores responsible for the health of the dogs they sell, especially concerning hereditary conditions. This not only safeguards the health and welfare of the puppies but also encourages stores to source from reputable breeders.
The legislation introduces a random inspection program for breeders, brokers, and pet stores, commencing July 1, 2025. These inspections, funded by registration fees and fines for noncompliance, aim to ensure adherence to animal welfare standards. Rescues are not being inspected.
HB 1412 overturns 21 local ordinances, but also provides local governments with the authority to address the issue of substandard breeding within their jurisdictions. "This approach recognizes the need for local solutions to local challenges while maintaining a cohesive statewide framework for the pet industry. Welfare is the key provision in this bill, followed by commerce, which is the purview of the state.", said Senator Blake Doriot who sponsored HB 1412 and successfully guided it through the Senate. Local units of government cannot ban the sale of dogs acquired from a Canine Care Certified breeder, but no other protections are given to the pet stores and locals can ban substandard breeders.
Samantha Chapman, a lobbyist for the Humane Society of the United States said, “It is shocking to see some Indiana legislators prioritizing the business interests of Petland—a corporation known for duping customers into buying sick puppy mill puppies—over the wellbeing of Hoosier pets and families”. This is in reference to Petland being one of the stakeholders of this bill.
"Petland has been the boogieman that the Humane Society of the United States seems to be hung up on. Ms. Chapman seems to dismiss the fact that Petland will have to abide by this law just like everyone else. Petland is just one of several entities that have shown support for this legislation. A coalition of Indiana breeders, welfare groups, pet stores, and Hoosiers concerned about pet choice are the driving force behind this legislation, not Petland. If anything, she (Chapman) should be supportive of HB 1412 as it addresses every issue her organization claims they are concerned about.", said Lawler.
While animal welfare groups remain divided on this issue, HB 1412 is meant to strengthen the state's commitment to animal welfare and ethical business practices.
