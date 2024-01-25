As House Bill 1412 Passes Out of Committee, Indiana Takes One Step Closer to Being Puppy Mill Free
Rep Baird's HB 1412, championing the welfare of dogs and dismantling puppy mills, advanced out of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
If you are for the best in standards, the best in welfare, and want bad actors out of the Indiana pet industry, this is the bill that gets that done,”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic move toward championing the welfare of dogs and dismantling puppy mills, Indiana's House Bill 1412 has advanced out of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. This significant development marks a pivotal moment for the state, positioning Indiana as a model for the entire country in the fight against unethical breeding practices.
House Bill 1412, which proposes comprehensive regulations aimed at improving the standards of care for dogs, particularly in commercial breeding facilities, has substantial support. The legislation aligns with the Canine Care Certified program, developed by world-renowned canine behaviorist and welfare champion Dr. Candace Croney, sets it apart as the gold standard in promoting responsible breeding practices.
The successful passage of HB 1412 through the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee underscores the commitment of Indiana lawmakers to address the issue of puppy mills.
"If you are for the best in standards, the best in welfare, and want bad actors out of the Indiana pet industry, this is the bill that gets that done," said Jonathan Lawler, Public Policy Director for the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare (ICAW), Lori Wilson, CEO of Uncle Bill’s Pet Centers, said, "This legislation covers welfare, consumer protection, and is good for Indiana businesses working in the pet industry. Customer satisfaction is what Uncle Bill’s stands for, and my customers want only the best in ethical welfare standards. It is why we support HB 1412."
Not everyone at the committee hearing was in favor of this legislation. Samantha Chapman, a paid lobbyist for the Humane Society of the United States, said, “I’m here to oppose HB 1412 because this bill would actually harm animals and consumers.” Mrs. Chapman seemed unable to expound on how the language actually protected puppy mills, as she claimed.
Rep Beau Baird, the author of HB 1412, asked Mrs. Chapman about rescues and shelters that the Humane Society of the United States supports. Mrs. Chapman said, “Just to clarify, the Humane Society of the United States does not operate or endorse any shelters or rescues.”
Mrs. Chapman also provided handouts with images of puppy mills, but these substandard breeding operations were not physically located in Indiana. “It should come as no surprise that the Humane Society of the United States opposes this bill. It is my opinion that they need the puppy mill industry to exist so they can continue to fundraise off it,” said Jonathan Lawler of ICAW.
The Humane Society of the United States does not come into Indiana without its own share of controversy. In 2015, the group was part of a $15.75 million settlement of a federal racketeering lawsuit. HSUS, two of its in-house lawyers, and others were sued under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for bribery, obstruction of justice, and fraud. Court documents indicate that HSUS sent several checks as part of an alleged witness-payment scheme. Some groups allege that the Humane Society of the United States raises millions of dollars through manipulative advertising for the care of animals. However, HSUS doesn’t run pet shelters and only gives 1 percent of the money it raises to pet shelters. CharityWatch gives the Humane Society of the United States a D grade as a charity.
Before casting their votes, the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee was able to hear from Dr. Candace Croney, “To my knowledge, I’m leading the only program that focuses specifically on studying the welfare of dogs onsite at commercial kennels and the ethical implications of sourcing those dogs.” She went on to say, “At the request of Indiana Breeders (ICAW), my collaborators and I created the Canine Care Certified program. It’s the first comprehensive, science-based, voluntary standards for the care and welfare of dogs in commercial kennels and it was requested by breeders because they wanted to make sure they were meeting public expectations and distinguishing themselves from those breeders who are truly irresponsible.”
As House Bill 1412 moves forward in the legislative process, the eyes of the nation are on Indiana. The state has the opportunity to step towards a brighter future for our canine companions.
