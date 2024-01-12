Indiana Council for Animal Welfare Endorses Rep Baird's Historic HB 1412: A Milestone in Combating Puppy Mills
Rep Beau Baird's Historic House Bill 1412: A Milestone in Combating Puppy Mills, Elevating Pet Care Standards, While Protecting Hoosier Jobs and Businesses.
This is what animal welfare advocacy looks like, Representative Baird's House Bill 1412 is a huge step towards eradicating the unethical practices of Puppy Mills”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Council for Animal Welfare (ICAW) is pleased to announce its full endorsement of Indiana Representative Beau Baird's groundbreaking House Bill 1412, a historic piece of legislation that sets a new standard for addressing Puppy Mills and significantly raising the bar for care standards in Pet Stores.
— Jonathan Lawler, ICAW
House Bill 1412 is a trailblazing initiative, marking the first legislation of its kind in the country. This comprehensive bill tackles critical issues surrounding canine welfare, defining standards of care in pet stores, addressing impulse purchases, establishing spay/neuter commitments to customers, implementing high breeder standards, and incorporating elements from Purdue University's esteemed Canine Care Certified Program.
"This is what animal welfare advocacy looks like, Representative Baird's House Bill 1412 is a huge step towards eradicating the unethical practices of Puppy Mills and enhancing the overall well-being of canines in every setting including pet stores, professional kennels, and even shelters" remarked Jonathan Lawler, spokesperson for ICAW.
ICAW, as the largest dog breeding association in the state, played a pivotal role in shaping this legislation. Leveraging its expertise, the organization collaborated with other pet industry leaders to contribute valuable insights. Veterinarians, Animal Behaviorists, and even leaders from the canine rescue/shelter industry gave valuable input. The result is a bill that not only addresses the immediate concerns surrounding Puppy Mills but also reflects a commitment to the highest standards of care for all dogs.
ICAW's primary focus on canines has been instrumental in the successful targeting of substandard breeders. ICAW advocates and represents farmers, breeders, equestrian enthusiasts, and pet owners, but ICAW has consistently advocated for canine welfare. The organization has been successful in either bringing non-compliant breeding operations up to standard, with welfare as the top priority, or assisting in the responsible closure of breeding operations that fail to meet these standards.
"We believe that every dog deserves the highest standards of care, not some mandated minimum. House Bill 1412 aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure the well-being of all canines, setting a precedent for responsible breeding practices while elevating the standards of care for pet stores across Indiana. Often legislation around dogs is built purely on emotion... Well-meaning human emotion. We often overlook the needs of our canine companions because of that. This bill still has that compassion that drives those emotions, but it was built on evidenced based research with experts that have dedicated their lives to canine welfare weighing in. I applaud Rep Baird for putting the dogs first", added Jonathan Lawler.
ICAW urges the public to support House Bill 1412 and join the movement towards more humane and ethical treatment of our four-legged companions. The organization remains committed to its mission of fostering a community where animal welfare is prioritized, and every pet receives the care and respect it deserves.
Jonathan Lawler
Indiana Council for Animal Welfare
+1 317-627-6703
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook