Aircare International Launches Trade-In Program for Outdated Telemedicine Devices
Aircare International offers discounted replacements for outdated equipment to address rising operator needs.
As part of our mission to lead the industry in real-time telemedicine support, we’re embracing cutting-edge technology and are dedicated to enhancing the high caliber of service clients expect.”TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for real-time, in-flight medical support continues to grow, Aircare International announces the launch of a new trade-in program that will address the challenges presented by outdated remote diagnostic devices. To provide a solution for the rising number of operators who are facing discontinued support of older equipment, Aircare is offering to replace these devices with their own technology at a discount.
— Karl Kamps
“We’ve had multiple flight departments reach out to us about replacing their outdated or unsupported diagnostic devices with the Aircare RVS. As one of our flagship products, the Aircare RVS is well-equipped to provide 24/7/365 in-flight medical support through secure video, audio, and chat functions with our physicians, ” says Karl Kamps, Vice President of Operations - Aircare Access Assistance, Aircare International’s telemedicine and medical kit management service.
“As part of our mission to lead the industry in real-time telemedicine support, we’re embracing cutting-edge technology and are dedicated to enhancing the high caliber of service that our clients expect from us,” Karl continues.
Now, operators with outdated and unsupported devices can utilize Aircare’s trade-in program to replace and upgrade their existing equipment. Supported by Aircare Access Assistance, the Aircare RVS (Remote Viewing Station) is a powerful, lightweight, and easy-to-use system designed to livestream encrypted video and diagnostic data during medical incidents at altitude. It provides the real-time telemedicine tools and connectivity that physicians need to help solve inflight emergency medical incidents 24/7, worldwide. The Aircare RVS utilizes simple off-the-shelf diagnostic tools and communicates through an intuitive software dashboard with minimal patient invasiveness and without relying on expensive hardware.
For further details about the equipment trade-in program or to learn more about the Aircare RVS, please call 1-888-754-9805 or visit www.aircareinternational.com.
About Aircare International
Aircare International products include Aircare FACTS® Training for crewmember and passenger emergency procedures training; Aircare Crews® Staffing, providing a staffing solution for pilots and flight attendants and Aircare Access® Assistance, providing 24-7-365 telemedicine and support services.
Karl Kamps
Aircare International
+1 360-754-9805
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram