Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,178 in the last 365 days.

World Renowned Sculptor Benjamin Victor Creates an Iconic Bronze Memorial of Artist Louis Peck

Master Sculptor Benjamin Victor with Carol Peck-Hill viewing the Dr. Peck Bronze Memorial final clay stage in studio.

Master Sculptor Benjamin Victor with Carol Peck-Hill viewing the Dr. Peck Bronze Memorial final clay stage in studio.

Detail of Ben Victor's hand at work on the Dr. Peck clay image.

Detail of Ben Victor's hand at work on the Dr. Peck clay image.

Medium close-up of the Dr Peck Memorial figure in Clay

Medium close-up of the Dr Peck Memorial figure in Clay

James Walker '64 '68 and Renée A. Walker (Fulkerson) Recently celebrated their 59th anniversary on January 15, 2024. They are retired, living in Boise, but often visiting tropical places, sometimes with their 3 children and 4 grandchildren. They are careg

To Donate to the Peck Bronze Memorial use this QR code.

The LOGO for the Dr. Peck Legacy. Inc is an Illustration by Faculty Emeritus Dr. John Killmaster

The LOGO for the Dr. Peck Legacy. Inc is an Illustration by Faculty Emeritus Dr. John Killmaster

Benjamin Victor has Finished the Clay Stage of his Bronze Memorial Honoring the Legacy of Boise State Artist Dr. Louis A. Peck, Jr.

The Dr. Peck Bronze Memorial will be one of my finest pieces when completed and I am honored to be chosen to do this iconic bronze of Dr. Peck!”
— Benjamin Victor
BOISE, IDAHO, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Capitol Building in Washington D.C. is known for its grand architecture and historical significance, but it is also home to some of the most renowned works of art in the world. Among these works you will find masterpieces by master sculptor Benjamin Victor. His new work is of artist and art educator Dr. Louis A. Peck, Jr. This final clay design, soon to be a Bronze Memorial sponsored by the non-profit Dr. Peck Legacy Inc. is on display at his Boise, Idaho studio.

Benjamin Victor, the only sculptor in United States history to have four pieces on display in the Capitol Building, considers this latest work to be among his finest efforts. The Peck Bronze Memorial is a tribute to the late Dr. Louis A. Peck, Jr., a prominent figure in the art community and the founding chair of the Art Department at what is now Boise State University. The memorial captures the iconic essence of Dr. Peck's legacy as gifted artist and lifelong art instructor.

The unveiling of the final clay design of the Peck Bronze Memorial is a momentous occasion for the art world and the art community. Benjamin Victor's attention to detail and ability to capture the essence of his subjects has earned him international recognition. His work has been displayed in museums, galleries, and public spaces around the world, but having four pieces on display in the Capitol Building is a testament to his talent and dedication.

The Dr. Peck Legacy Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Dr. Louis A. Peck, Jr., is proud to sponsor this project and have it on display for all to see. The Peck Bronze Memorial is a reminder of the impact that individuals can have on society and serves as an inspiration for future generations. The unveiling of the final clay design is a momentous occasion and a celebration of the life and achievements of Dr. Peck. Visitors and his many thousands of former students, colleagues and fellow artists of Boise Junior College, Boise College, Boise State College, Boise State University, College of Idaho, University of Idaho, Utah State University, and Santa Barbara can view the now completed clay version as fundraising begins to finish the final bronze.

For more information on Benjamin Victor and his work, please visit his website. To learn more about the Dr. Peck Legacy and their mission, please visit their Facebook page.. To donate to the Peck Bronze Memorial see their Fundly site. The Dr. Peck Legacy, Inc. is a 503(c) non-profit public charity located in the USA at 1718 North 30th Street, Boise, Idaho 83703. DLN#26053524004632

James Walker
Dr. Peck Legacy, Inc.
+1 208-559-0544
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

World Renowned Sculptor Benjamin Victor Creates an Iconic Bronze Memorial of Artist Louis Peck

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more