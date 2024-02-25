World Renowned Sculptor Benjamin Victor Creates an Iconic Bronze Memorial of Artist Louis Peck
Master Sculptor Benjamin Victor with Carol Peck-Hill viewing the Dr. Peck Bronze Memorial final clay stage in studio.
Benjamin Victor has Finished the Clay Stage of his Bronze Memorial Honoring the Legacy of Boise State Artist Dr. Louis A. Peck, Jr.
The Dr. Peck Bronze Memorial will be one of my finest pieces when completed and I am honored to be chosen to do this iconic bronze of Dr. Peck!”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Capitol Building in Washington D.C. is known for its grand architecture and historical significance, but it is also home to some of the most renowned works of art in the world. Among these works you will find masterpieces by master sculptor Benjamin Victor. His new work is of artist and art educator Dr. Louis A. Peck, Jr. This final clay design, soon to be a Bronze Memorial sponsored by the non-profit Dr. Peck Legacy Inc. is on display at his Boise, Idaho studio.
— Benjamin Victor
Benjamin Victor, the only sculptor in United States history to have four pieces on display in the Capitol Building, considers this latest work to be among his finest efforts. The Peck Bronze Memorial is a tribute to the late Dr. Louis A. Peck, Jr., a prominent figure in the art community and the founding chair of the Art Department at what is now Boise State University. The memorial captures the iconic essence of Dr. Peck's legacy as gifted artist and lifelong art instructor.
The unveiling of the final clay design of the Peck Bronze Memorial is a momentous occasion for the art world and the art community. Benjamin Victor's attention to detail and ability to capture the essence of his subjects has earned him international recognition. His work has been displayed in museums, galleries, and public spaces around the world, but having four pieces on display in the Capitol Building is a testament to his talent and dedication.
The Dr. Peck Legacy Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Dr. Louis A. Peck, Jr., is proud to sponsor this project and have it on display for all to see. The Peck Bronze Memorial is a reminder of the impact that individuals can have on society and serves as an inspiration for future generations. The unveiling of the final clay design is a momentous occasion and a celebration of the life and achievements of Dr. Peck. Visitors and his many thousands of former students, colleagues and fellow artists of Boise Junior College, Boise College, Boise State College, Boise State University, College of Idaho, University of Idaho, Utah State University, and Santa Barbara can view the now completed clay version as fundraising begins to finish the final bronze.
For more information on Benjamin Victor and his work, please visit his website. To learn more about the Dr. Peck Legacy and their mission, please visit their Facebook page.. To donate to the Peck Bronze Memorial see their Fundly site. The Dr. Peck Legacy, Inc. is a 503(c) non-profit public charity located in the USA at 1718 North 30th Street, Boise, Idaho 83703. DLN#26053524004632
