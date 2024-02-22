The I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine Now Available on the Apple Store and Google Play
Empowering the Unbreakable: Elevating Trailblazers, Changemakers, and Disruptors Worldwide
I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine is now available on the world’s largest digital newsstand, right next to some of the world’s top publishers, magazines, newspapers, and educational publications.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine, which highlights Trailblazers, Changemakers, and Disruptors, worldwide, as they share their stories to empower others to unlock their full, superpower potential, while inspiring them to be the rockstar they were born to be, is now available through Apple Store and Google Play via PressReader.
— Adrianne Fekete, Founder and Owner of I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media
The I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine is part of the I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media brand that encompasses podcasts, events, speakers, and curated live events, stands united in its commitment to amplifying voices that create a positive impact worldwide.
PressReader is the largest platform of magazines and newspapers allowing people to discover trusted and relevant content from anywhere in the world.
The I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine is available next to publications such as Forbes, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Businessweek, Newsweek, The Economist, The Los Angeles Times, Elle, Vanity Fair, Women’s Health, Vogue, GQ, The Globe & Mail, to name just a handful.
“I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media is aligned with a group of technology companies on a mission to transform the way people read and learn in the digital age. The I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine is now available on the world’s largest digital newsstand, right next to some of the world’s top publishers, newspapers, magazines, and educational publications,” says Adrianne Fekete, Founder of I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media.
“The I Am Unbreakable™ culture represents a community of fearless, resilient women leaders and their champions, who share their authentic, unfiltered stories about their dirt road to personal and professional success with their powerhouse mindset. Simply put, they always followed their dreams, regardless of obstacles or outside influences, because the struggle is part of the story. That is where resilience and confidence start,” adds Fekete.
PressReader distributes to over 120 countries in over 60 languages. That’s 7,000 trusted publications on a single platform and readers can instantly translate articles in up to 21 languages. This will foster collaboration with international business partners from 150 countries to connect people from every corner of the globe with quality content.
Using a phone, tablet or computer, readers can browse content online or download editions for offline reading through the app. Businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers’ experience include household names like Air Canada and Air Canada Lounges, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Crystal Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, and Marine Atlantic.
“I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media built our product with you in mind, making it easy to deliver access to the publication. Our features are designed to help users get to the stories they love, or discover the articles they can dig into,” explains Fekete.
“With an interface that’s responsive, intuitive, and easy for mobile readers, we know many readers rely on tools or assistive technology to access content at learning centers, institutions, and businesses. That’s why the accessibility mode with navigation, audio, tab navigation, color contrast, large named buttons, and user font size control-it’s here to serve readers who need it most. It’s an inclusive product for users worldwide,” adds Fekete.
Visit PressReader today to learn how The I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media Brand is empowering rockstar women in their lives and entrepreneurial journeys.
