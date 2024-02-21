MPD Seeking Vehicle After Gunshots were Fired

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle after a suspect fired gunshots in Northwest this morning.

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at approximately 9:17 a.m., First District officers responded to the Unit block of M Street, Northwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victims. Detectives’ investigation revealed a suspect fired multiple gunshots from a passing vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24026973