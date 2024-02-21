Submit Release
MPD Arrests Men for Armed Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced that two arrests have been made in armed offenses that occurred within the Sixth District.

 

Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun)

  • On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 8:47 p.m., a suspect shot and injured a man in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. CCN: 23139103

 

Burglary One While Armed (Gun)

  • On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 5:29 p.m., two suspects entered a home in the 5000 block of Kimi Gray Court, Southeast, brandished a handgun, and took property from the victims. Detectives continue to investigate this case. CCN: 24019099

 

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 20-year-old Kamaree Robinson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill and Burglary One While Armed.

Additionally, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 57-year-old Bernard Adolphus, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for Burglary One While Armed for the Kimi Gray Court offense.

