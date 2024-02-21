Submit Release
Sen. Cramer: USDA Awards $30,000 to the City of Carson for Water, Sewer Systems Study

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced an award of $30,000 to Carson, North Dakota to complete a study analyzing the city’s existing water and sewer systems. This funding, awarded through the Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households (SEARCH) program, will support the city as it determines deficiencies in the water and sewer systems and develops a plan.

