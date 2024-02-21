Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Announces Lineup Featuring Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Randy Rogers Band, AWOLNATION and More
Methodist Richardson Medical Center Stage, Texans Credit Union Stage & Eisemann Center include KC and The Sunshine Band, Saint Motel, The Struts, Sister SledgeRICHARDSON, TX, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is May 17-19 at Galatyn Park Urban Center and this marks the 32nd year of the family-friendly celebration presented by Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Among the 2024 headliners is Nile Rodgers & CHIC, who pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak,” and sparked the advent of hip-hop with the 1979 soul single “Good Times.”
Randy Rogers Band is an authentic definition of Texas country music as heard in their recent album Homecoming with songs like “Small Town Girl Goodbye” and “Leaving Side of Town.”
The song that most notably launched AWOLNATION is the chart-topping, record-breaking, diamond-certified track “Sail” that has sold more than 10 million copies since its debut.
Indie pop alternative rock band GROUPLOVE is comprised of five eclectic musicians best known for “Tongue Tied” released on their debut album Never Trust A Happy Song that topped charts around the world.
KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and today plays over 100 live shows a year.
Performance Lineup
The entertainment for the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Stage, Texans Credit Union Stage, and Charles W. Eisemann Center include live performances by the following musicians and bands:
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Randy Rogers Band
- AWOLNATION
- GROUPLOVE
- KC & The Sunshine Band
- Saint Motel
- The Struts
- Sister Sledge
- William Clark Green
- STRANGELOVE – The Depeche Mode Experience
- Le Freak
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Never Come Down
- Bettman & Halpin
- David Wilcox
- Raised Right Men
- The Gibson Brothers
- Elana James & Friends
- CLIFFFS
- Cut Throat Finches
- Tom Faulker
- HESS
- Darstar
- Wheeler & The Wounded
- Dreamstereo
- Forever Mac
- Texas Born & Bred
- Korby Lenker
- Justin Farrin
- Nathan Mongol Wells
- Heather Pierson Duo
- The Zepplin Project
- Taylor Young Band
- RAVS + the Akrylx
- Oatmeal Pizza
- Rosco Johnny
Ticket Information
Discounted ticket pricing valid through March 17 is $50 for the three-day pass, $25 for general admission one-day on Friday or Saturday, and $10 for Sunday. Richardson residents may purchase up to eight tickets for $15 online. Kids age 12 and under receive free admission.
A limited number of Friends of the Festival VIP Packages are available for $400 and include: two weekend passes, complimentary beer, wine, food and beverages, prime seating near the Methodist Richardson Amphitheater Stage, and a VIP parking pass.
Festival Hours and Location Information
The festival is held at Galatyn Urban Park Center, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.
Hours for the 2024 festival are:
o Friday, May 17, 6 p.m.-midnight
o Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-midnight
o Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Festival Parking
Complimentary parking will be available within the nearby surrounding area. Festivalgoers are encouraged to take advantage of the DART Red Line light rail, which stops at the Galatyn Park Station, located immediately adjacent to the west side of the festival grounds.
About Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtags #WAMFEST24 #RichardsonRocks or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.
Dianna Lawrence
City of Richardson
+1 972-744-4583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram