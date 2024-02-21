Dimensional Search Network Grows with Launch of Gooder Career Connections

I joined the Dimensional Search Network to help organizations thrive by connecting them with the right talent.” — Michelle Gooder

Dimensional Search expands its network with the launch of Gooder Career Connections, the newest member of the Dimensional Search network of offices. Michelle Gooder, founded Gooder Career Connections with over two decades of experience in human resources leadership, bringing a wealth of expertise in Total Rewards and a passion for unlocking individuals' potential. Gooder Career Connections will provide HR talent solutions in the areas of Compensation, Executive Compensation, Total Rewards and M&A (Mergers & Acquisitions) recruitment.

“Michelle brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in Global HR and Acquisitions. There is not a better person or organization to help build world-class HR and Acquisition teams globally than Gooder Career Connections. Congratulations to Michelle and we are looking forward to her continued success,” says Jon Bartos, Chief Operating Officer of Dimensional Search.

Gooder's career is marked by notable achievements, including her certification as a Compensation Professional (CCP) and her proficiency in executive compensation, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and strategic talent acquisition. Her extensive network in total rewards and her results-driven approach make her a valuable addition to the Dimensional Search Network.

“I joined the Dimensional Search Network to help organizations thrive by connecting them with the right talent. Gooder Career Connections will provide Gooder Opportunities for a Better Future,” says Michelle Gooder, Founder and Managing Director of Gooder Career Connections.

Dimensional Search awards a limited number of independently owned franchises each year; this high level of exclusivity has ensured the brand and reputation of Dimensional Search remains unparalleled in terms of professionalism, performance and service that exceeds their clients’ expectations.

Dimensional Search, a division of the Sanford Rose Associates Network, provides entrepreneurs an acceleration platform to launch their executive search and staffing businesses. Dimensional Search is comprised of an elite network of independently owned executive search firms known for personalized service and top-tier talent acquisition solutions, catering to the needs of both clients and candidates.

Dimensional Search has maintained an exclusive network of offices that remain unparalleled in terms of professionalism, performance and service that exceeds client expectations. Founded in 1959, with an executive leadership team boasting a combined 300+ years and 25+ average years of experience in the recruiting industry, the Sanford Rose Associates and Dimensional Search network is the strongest group of search firm experts ever assembled. Dimensional Search allows the opportunity to be in business for oneself, but not by oneself, with the freedom and flexibility to grow with the structure and support from others who have paved the way.

