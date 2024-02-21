Submit Release
Bridge Repair Work Prompts Interstate Lane Closures in Hickman County

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | 03:51pm

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting alternating lane closures for the I-40 bridge over Sugar Creek in Hickman County.

The bridge at mile marker 150 needs to be repaired and resurfaced. Volunteer Paving contract crews have already been doing work with overnight lane closures, but weekend, daytime work will be necessary beginning Friday, Feb. 23.

One westbound lane will be closed continuously from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 3 p.m. Work will continue the next weekend March 1 - 4, with eastbound lanes continuously closed from 9 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or by using this online form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information.

