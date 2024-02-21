West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Dates for 2024 Summer Festival Lineup
The annual events are produced by the Chamber to benefit local schools and charities
The festivals highlight West Town's thriving commercial districts with inclusive and enriching experiences and entertainment for residents and visitors, all while benefiting schools and nonprofits.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer festival season is fast approaching and the West Town Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the dates for this year’s festival lineup! These special events are produced independently by the Chamber in benefit of the community, and include Do Division Street Fest (May 31-June 2), West Fest Chicago (July 12-14) and Dancing in the Streets (August 2-4). Each celebration highlights the neighborhood’s thriving commercial districts and provides inclusive and enriching experiences and entertainment for residents and visitors alike, all while benefiting local nonprofits and schools. Last summer’s festival season raised more than $49,000 for Friends of Pritzker School, LaSalle Magnet School, Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy, and Arts of Life – all who are also beneficiaries for the 2024 season. Click here and have a look below for festival dates, hours and info, and stay tuned for headliner announcements to come!
DO DIVISION STREET FEST: MAY 31-JUNE 2, 2024
Do Division Street Fest features two live music stages programmed by renowned local live music venues: The Empty Bottle and Subterranean. Empty Bottle Presents books the talent for the east stage and Subterranean programs the talent for the west stage, both with reputations for featuring emerging artists, popular bands, and local DJs to represent and celebrate a diverse array of genres. The music and retailers are eclectic and varied, with a focus on local small businesses. The addition of Family Fun Fest, and Do Fashion (produced by Michelle and Melissa Gomez of Dynamic Salon & Spa) ensures that there's a little something for everyone at Do Division Street Fest.
www.westtownchamber.org/do-division - @dodivision
Friday, May 31st: 5pm-10pm
Saturday, April 1st: 12pm-10pm
Sunday, April 2nd: 12pm-10pm
Division Street between Damen and Leavitt
2000-2200 W Division St. Chicago IL 60622
$10 Suggested Donation
WEST FEST CHICAGO: JULY 12-14, 2024
West Fest Chicago is a reflection of the West Town community’s origins and evolution, and is also renowned for cutting edge live music programmed by Empty Bottle Presents, plus the ever popular Bass By The Pound DJ Stage. West Fest Chicago is unique due to its presentation of neighborhood retailers and restaurants, local fine artists and makers, as well as Kid Fest and Pet Fest.
www.westfestchicago.com - @westfestchicago
Friday, July 12th: 5-10pm
Saturday, July 13th: 12pm-10pm
Sunday, July 14th: 12pm-10pm
Chicago Ave. between Wood & Damen
1800-2000 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago IL 60622
$10 Suggested Donation
DANCING IN THE STREETS: AUGUST 2-4, 2024
Hot Jams and Cold Brews. Dancing in the Streets highlights West Town's growing beer scene with live music, dancing, local food vendors and makers, plus a vast selection of craft beer from the newly formed Chicago Brewing District. “Dancing in the Streets” is the name of the event, and also a popular Grateful Dead song. The event dates were chosen specifically to coincide with the “days between” which is the name of the week celebrating the memory of Jerry Garcia between August 1st, Jerry Garcia’s birthday, and August 9th, the date that Garcia passed away.
www.dancinginthestreetschicago.com - @dancinginthestreetschi
Friday, August 2nd: 5pm-10pm
Saturday, August 3rd: 12pm-10pm
Sunday, August 4th: 12pm-10pm
Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood
1700-1800 W Hubbard St. Chicago IL 60622
$10 Suggested Donation
ABOUT THE WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. www.westtownchamber.org
