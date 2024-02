West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Dates for 2024 Summer Festival Lineup

Festival goers dance front row at West Fest Chicago. One of the many bands to enjoy at Dancing in the Streets. Just a pup in a backpack at Do Division Street Fest.

The annual events are produced by the Chamber to benefit local schools and charities

The festivals highlight West Town's thriving commercial districts with inclusive and enriching experiences and entertainment for residents and visitors, all while benefiting schools and nonprofits.” — West Town Chamber of Commerce

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer festival season is fast approaching and the West Town Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the dates for this year’s festival lineup! These special events are produced independently by the Chamber in benefit of the community, and include Do Division Street Fest (May 31-June 2), West Fest Chicago (July 12-14) and Dancing in the Streets (August 2-4). Each celebration highlights the neighborhood’s thriving commercial districts and provides inclusive and enriching experiences and entertainment for residents and visitors alike, all while benefiting local nonprofits and schools. Last summer’s festival season raised more than $49,000 for Friends of Pritzker School, LaSalle Magnet School, Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy, and Arts of Life – all who are also beneficiaries for the 2024 season. Click here and have a look below for festival dates, hours and info, and stay tuned for headliner announcements to come!​DO DIVISION STREET FEST: MAY 31-JUNE 2, 2024Do Division Street Fest features two live music stages programmed by renowned local live music venues: The Empty Bottle and Subterranean. Empty Bottle Presents books the talent for the east stage and Subterranean programs the talent for the west stage, both with reputations for featuring emerging artists, popular bands, and local DJs to represent and celebrate a diverse array of genres. The music and retailers are eclectic and varied, with a focus on local small businesses. The addition of Family Fun Fest, and Do Fashion (produced by Michelle and Melissa Gomez of Dynamic Salon & Spa) ensures that there's a little something for everyone at Do Division Street Fest. www.westtownchamber.org/do-division - @dodivisionFriday, May 31st: 5pm-10pmSaturday, April 1st: 12pm-10pmSunday, April 2nd: 12pm-10pmDivision Street between Damen and Leavitt2000-2200 W Division St. Chicago IL 60622$10 Suggested DonationWEST FEST CHICAGO: JULY 12-14, 2024West Fest Chicago is a reflection of the West Town community’s origins and evolution, and is also renowned for cutting edge live music programmed by Empty Bottle Presents, plus the ever popular Bass By The Pound DJ Stage. West Fest Chicago is unique due to its presentation of neighborhood retailers and restaurants, local fine artists and makers, as well as Kid Fest and Pet Fest. www.westfestchicago.com - @westfestchicagoFriday, July 12th: 5-10pmSaturday, July 13th: 12pm-10pmSunday, July 14th: 12pm-10pmChicago Ave. between Wood & Damen1800-2000 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago IL 60622$10 Suggested DonationDANCING IN THE STREETS: AUGUST 2-4, 2024Hot Jams and Cold Brews. Dancing in the Streets highlights West Town's growing beer scene with live music, dancing, local food vendors and makers, plus a vast selection of craft beer from the newly formed Chicago Brewing District. “Dancing in the Streets” is the name of the event, and also a popular Grateful Dead song. The event dates were chosen specifically to coincide with the “days between” which is the name of the week celebrating the memory of Jerry Garcia between August 1st, Jerry Garcia’s birthday, and August 9th, the date that Garcia passed away. www.dancinginthestreetschicago.com - @dancinginthestreetschiFriday, August 2nd: 5pm-10pmSaturday, August 3rd: 12pm-10pmSunday, August 4th: 12pm-10pmHubbard Street between Paulina and Wood1700-1800 W Hubbard St. Chicago IL 60622$10 Suggested DonationABOUT THE WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCEThe West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. www.westtownchamber.org