Rellevate Inc. Selected by the Auburn-Washburn School District to Offer Rellevate PayCard to District Employees
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, has been selected by Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437 in Topeka KS, to provide paycards to their school district employees.
“Auburn-Washburn is excited to begin offering Rellevate’s PayCard with Pay Any-Day to our new employees. They will now have access to their earned wages Day 2 on the job. No longer will they need to wait up to 40 days for their first paycheck. We see Pay Any-Day as a powerful new recruiting and retention tool!" said Brian White, Executive Director of HR & Operations at Auburn-Washburn USD 437 Topeka, KS, and Past President of AASPA, the American Association of School Personnel Administrators.
“We look forward to working with Brian and his team at Auburn-Washburn USD 437 to introduce their new employees to our Rellevate PayCard with Pay Any-Day, our Earned Wage Access solution.” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Rellevate is committed to K-12 School Districts and their employees. We are grateful for the important contribution they make to their communities. Simplifying the School District’s payroll process and providing employee’s access to their pay when they need it is how we help make a difference.”
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com
About Auburn-Washburn School District
Auburn-Washburn USD 437 is a public unified school district located in Topeka, Kansas. It serves Southwestern and Western portions of the city of Topeka, as well as the communities of Pauline, Montara, Auburn, and Wakarusa. It has one primary school, one intermediate school, seven elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school.
Michele Sullender
“Auburn-Washburn is excited to begin offering Rellevate’s PayCard with Pay Any-Day to our new employees. They will now have access to their earned wages Day 2 on the job. No longer will they need to wait up to 40 days for their first paycheck. We see Pay Any-Day as a powerful new recruiting and retention tool!" said Brian White, Executive Director of HR & Operations at Auburn-Washburn USD 437 Topeka, KS, and Past President of AASPA, the American Association of School Personnel Administrators.
“We look forward to working with Brian and his team at Auburn-Washburn USD 437 to introduce their new employees to our Rellevate PayCard with Pay Any-Day, our Earned Wage Access solution.” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Rellevate is committed to K-12 School Districts and their employees. We are grateful for the important contribution they make to their communities. Simplifying the School District’s payroll process and providing employee’s access to their pay when they need it is how we help make a difference.”
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com
About Auburn-Washburn School District
Auburn-Washburn USD 437 is a public unified school district located in Topeka, Kansas. It serves Southwestern and Western portions of the city of Topeka, as well as the communities of Pauline, Montara, Auburn, and Wakarusa. It has one primary school, one intermediate school, seven elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school.
Michele Sullender
Rellevate, Inc.
msullender@rellevate.com