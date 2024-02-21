Music Artist Dacian Lovell to Perform at Creative Coast’s 2024 GRIT Conference in Savannah, GA
Dacian Lovell is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter and instrumentalist whose edgy stylings blissfully blend pop, rock, and R&B.SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Creative Coast has announced that musical artist Dacian Lovell will perform at the 2024 GRIT Conference. GRIT is the Creative Coast’s annual two-day innovation event with over 20 sessions and more than 70 speakers on topics of entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity. This year’s conference is happening from February 29th to March 1st at the Savannah Civic Center.
Dacian Lovell is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter and instrumentalist from Gate City, Virginia whose edgy stylings blissfully blend pop, rock, and R&B. Tracks such as “First Tyme” transport listeners to nostalgic summers and simpler times. He recently signed with Club Hous Music Co. and is releasing his first single in April.
Lovell will perform on March 1, 2024, at 4:00 PM during GRIT. His performance will follow the “The Future of Entertainment is Georgia” panel designed to showcase the dynamic progression of the entertainment industry in Georgia. The discussion will feature a diverse array of industry titans—from music producers and gaming innovators to key players in film production. These experts will share their firsthand experiences and insights into how Georgia has become a beacon of entertainment innovation.
GRIT Conference tickets are available now for $249 per ticket. VIP tickets, which include access to the VIP reception on February 28th and to the VIP lounge throughout the conference and special sidecar lunches, are available for $349 per ticket. Visit www.thegritconference.com to learn more about the keynotes, workshops, and panels happening at GRIT and to purchase your tickets today.
More About the GRIT Conference
The GRIT Conference is an event organized by The Creative Coast in Savannah, Georgia. The Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) is the Presenting Sponsor of the two-day conference, which features and connects leading designers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from Savannah and beyond. Sessions showcase Savannah's achievements in business, tech, and the arts, address our toughest challenges, and discuss emerging trends with the goal of providing individuals with access to new ideas and people to spark their momentum. Learn more at www.thegritconference.com.
About The Creative Coast
The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority, the City of Savannah, the Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group, and the Advanced Technology Development Center. Our mission is to connect, support, and develop creative and technology entrepreneurs to positively impact the economy in our community. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We achieve our mission in Savannah through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more about our organization, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.
