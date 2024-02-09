Creative Coast Announces Full Schedule for 2024 GRIT Conference

A 2023 GRIT panel discussion on insights and the intersection of the entertainment and gaming industries.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Creative Coast is proud to announce details of its 2024 GRIT Conference , which is set to take place from February 29th to March 1st at the Savannah Civic Center in Savannah, Georgia. GRIT is The Creative Coast’s annual two-day innovation event featuring keynotes, panels, and workshops on topics of entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity. In alignment with the Leap Into the Future conference theme, sessions will highlight innovators shaping the future of their industries, address solutions to our toughest challenges, and discuss emerging trends to give individuals access to new ideas and people to spark their momentum.This year’s GRIT offers over twenty carefully crafted sessions with more than sixty world-class presenters and panelists. In addition, GRIT will offer ample opportunity for networking and making deals with an exclusive VIP Reception on the 28th, networking segments to open each day of the conference, and a Happy Hour on February 29th. Each year, GRIT also incorporates the Startup Stage business pitch competition. Nine startups will compete for $10,000 in cash and prizes on the afternoon of February 29th.GRIT will feature four can’t-miss keynote sessions:- Author and Entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz will present How to Make Any Business Highly Profitable, By the Very Next Deposit.- Dr. Jamal Lawrence, a double board-certified Family Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine Physician Leader, will speak on The Future of Healthcare.- SuAnne Fu, who is a Technology and Innovation Strategist, will share on The Future of Gaming and Real-time Technologies.- Kevin Dewalt, Founder of Prolego, will cover The AI Revolution: How Your Business, Life, and Society will be Radically Different in 10 years.New this year, GRIT will offer individual speaker sessions focusing on topics that are highly relevant to today’s entrepreneurs and workforce. These sessions will be led by local leaders at the forefront of their industries. Speakers include:- Erik Reagan, Entrepreneur, Speaker, and Coach, on Creating a Healthy Workplace on Purpose- Victoria Baylor, Leadership Mindset Coach, OD Consultant, and TEDx Speaker, onIntergenerational Cheat Codes: 5 Strategies to Strengthen Your Age-Diverse Workforce- Phillip Scroggin, Entrepreneur, Growth Marketer, and Podcast Host, on The Profit Minority Report: Forecasting Your Best Future Customers.Panels and workshops will discuss a wide array of topics, including Building an Online Community, How to create an MVP, Pricing for Startups, Building the Future Workforce, The Growth of the Film and Entertainment Industries, Making Better Decisions About Sales and Marketing Spending, Podcasting, and more! The audience will have the opportunity to engage with panelists and workshop hosts during a Q&A session at the close of each.The full GRIT schedule can be found at https://thegritconference.com/schedule/ . General admission tickets for the conference are available now for $249 per ticket. VIP tickets, which include access to the VIP Lounge, a special sidecar lunch, and an invite to the VIP reception on the evening of February 28th, are available for $349 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at https://thegritconference.com/

