Early Bird Tickets Now On Sale for GRIT 2024 Conference
Mike Michalowicz will be a GRIT 2024 keynote speaker. Early Bird tickets are now available through December 31, 2023!SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Creative Coast is excited to announce the launch of Early Bird ticket sales for the much-anticipated GRIT 2024 Conference. The annual, two-day, innovation conference unites the region’s entrepreneurs, technologists, creatives, and visionaries over inspiring keynote sessions and panel discussions. GRIT 2024 will take place from February 29th to March 1st at the iconic Savannah Civic Center in Savannah, Georgia.
The Creative Coast is especially thrilled to reveal Mike Michalowicz, New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, as a GRIT 2024 keynote speaker. Michalowicz is the entrepreneur behind three multimillion-dollar companies and the author of Profit First, Clockwork, The Pumpkin Plan, Fix This Next, Get Different, My Money Bunnies and his newest book, All In. He is a former small business columnist for The Wall Street Journal and regularly travels the globe as an entrepreneurial advocate.
The GRIT Conference will continue to announce speakers and panelists at www.thegritconference.com. Be sure to follow @gritconference on social media for regular updates.
This year's conference theme, “Leap into the Future,” celebrates the Leap Year with a vision toward tomorrow's innovations. Secure your spot now with our Early Bird special at just $149, available until December 31st. Post this date, general admission will be $249.
Don't miss the exclusive GRIT Early Bird VIP offer at $249 (regularly $349). The Early Bird VIP ticket price is available until the end of December as well. Purchase the VIP Ticket for access to the VIP Lounge, a special sidecar lunch, and to attend the VIP reception for speakers, panelists, and sponsors on the evening of February 28th from 5:30pm-8:00pm in addition to the full conference.
For more information about the conference and to purchase tickets, visit www.thegritconference.com.
###
More about the GRIT Conference
The GRIT Conference is an event organized by The Creative Coast in Savannah, Georgia. The two-day conference features and connects leading designers, technologists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from Savannah and beyond. Sessions showcase achievements in business, tech and the arts, address our toughest challenges, and discuss emerging trends with the goal of providing individuals with access to new ideas and people to spark their momentum. Learn more at www.thegritconference.com.
About The Creative Coast
The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit that exists to catalyze the innovation economy in the coastal Georgia region. Our organization is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Greater Savannah Area. We build and support the creative economy here through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more about our organization, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.
Kaitlin Lance
The Creative Coast
+1 912-665-7825
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram