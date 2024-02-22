Submit Release
AgileOne Announces Managing Director for Europe

Laurence Kirk, Managing Director of Europe, AgileOne

LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S., February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurence Kirk joins AgileOne as the company’s new Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Europe. He brings over 25 years of experience in client services, business operations, and global sales to the role that gives him responsibility over the sales and operations of the AgileOne business in Europe.

“I’m excited to be joining AgileOne at such an important time in our industry,” said Kirk. “As 2024 brings us challenges, both old and new, and technology is accelerating faster than ever, it was important for me to be part of an organisation with such a strong ‘people’ culture and the ability to deliver on its commitments to its customers.”

AgileOne has operated in Europe since 2007, launching first in the UK before expanding and offering services to 12 European countries. Services include VMS, MSP, Payroll, RPO, Services Procurement, Direct Sourcing, and Data solutions.

Brian Clark, President, AgileOne, said, “We’re thrilled to have Laurence join our team in Europe. He brings a strategic vision and deep understanding of the European market, and I’m confident he will lead our team to even greater heights as he helps shape the future of AgileOne in Europe.”

Laurence is a frequent face on the European and global speaker circuit with a small stint in mainstream media, and he was recently featured in a Forbes interview about expanding global talent programs. Follow him on LinkedIn to learn more about AgileOne and its business in Europe.

About AgileOne
From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe. For more information about AgileOne, please go to: https://agile-one.com/.

