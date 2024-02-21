Wednesday, February 21
WA Cares, if it survives, could benefit people who retire elsewhere
State legislators are advancing a proposal that would let Washingtonians access benefits through the state’s new long-term care insurance program, WA Cares Fund, even if they left the state for a new job or to retire. But the proposals are moving forward as WA Cares faces questions over its survival. A petition-backed initiative to the Legislature would make optional a requirement that most Washington workers pay into the program. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)
Gregerson state bill aims to improve immigration support
A House bill introduced by State Rep. Mia Gregerson, whose 33rd District includes parts of Kent, aims to modernize and improve support for immigrants and refugees arriving in Washington. House Bill 2368 is designed to support the economic and social integration of immigrants and refugees, as well as the basic needs, an issue that recently popped up in Kent when asylum seekers from Venezuela briefly settled at a local hotel before moving to a SeaTac hotel. Continue reading at Kent Reporter. (Legislative Support Services)
WA debates bill on ‘stealthing,’ or lying about sexual protection
House Bill 1958, prime-sponsored by Berry, would create a civil cause of action for the nonconsensual removal or tampering with sexually protective devices like condoms and dental dams, as well as for misleading someone about the use of such protection. The bill proposes monetary damages of $5,000 per violation, as well as the reimbursement of costs and “reasonable” attorney’s fees for the prevailing party. A 2019 study found that roughly 12% of women have experienced stealthing, with nearly 1 in 10 men reporting engaging in stealthing, according to a study conducted in Seattle. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)
Aberdeen Daily World
House unveils construction budget with $17M allocated to Harbor (Tharinger)
County appoints local leaders, community members to homelessness task force
Axios
Seattle adds 73 no-right-on-red intersections
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham mayor announces drug crackdown, additional services for city center
Capital Press
Washington spending plans include cap-and-trade refunds for farmers (Fitzgibbon)
Columbian
How Washington lawmakers want to spend another $2 billion with this year’s state budget (Ormsby)
‘It’s going worse than I anticipated’: Financial aid delays leave many in ‘limbo,’ Clark County education officials say
Everett Herald
How will climate change affect you? New tool gives an educated guess
How Mill Creek mobile home residents bought the land under their feet
Letter: ‘Good guys with guns’ isn’t working
The Inlander
Spokane County finally gets disaster declaration, opening federal money for 2023 wildfire victims
Kent Reporter
News Tribune
After lengthy search, local health department selects new director. Here’s what we know
New York Times
More Wall Street Firms Are Flip-Flopping on Climate. Here’s Why
Biden Cancels $1.2 Billion in Student Loan Debt for 150,000 Borrowers
Peninsula Daily News
Cleanup at Rayonier site still years away
House, Senate release spending proposals (Ormsby, Robinson)
Puget Sound Business Journal
Old Bellevue multifamily project to be developed in phases
Renton Reporter
Renton seeks funding for Springbrook Creek flood project
Seattle Medium
Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration For Washington State
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell Advocates for Innovation and Unity in 2024 State of the City Address
Advocates Pushing For Legislation That Would Expand Restrictions For Firearms In Public Spaces
Seattle Times
Low wages, high costs: WA prisoners say they’re being exploited
WA boost in student homelessness funding reaches more districts
Halfway through his term, Seattle Mayor Harrell lists high-profile goals
How an endangered hawk could topple plans for WA’s largest wind farm
Editorial: Bring riders’ voices back on board to sustain WA ferries’ future (Nance)
Opinion: Pass tower crane safety bill to prevent another needless tragedy (Frame, Reed)
Spokesman Review
Biden signs disaster declaration six months after Spokane wildfires
‘Walking start to Running Start’: Bill would allow students to enroll in college courses before 11th grade
Opinion: Driving toward change: Why we need zero-emission school buses in Washington
Tri-City Herald
Part of Hanford nuclear site lab evacuated after ‘extremely dangerous’ chemical discovered
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Blue Mountain Heart to Heart awarded $1.66M for pilot program
Washington Post
Tax records reveal the lucrative world of covid misinformation
How the housing industry is working to stop energy efficient homes
Biden administration cancels $1.2 billion in student loans with new repayment plan
WA State Standard
WA state Sen. Sam Hunt to retire after 24 years in Legislature (Hunt, Bateman, Doglio, Jinkins, Billig)
Republicans cry foul on Democrats’ plan for $200 electricity bill rebates (Fitzgibbon)
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Rep. Drew Stokesbary calls House rebate proposal ‘fishy’ (Fitzgibbon)
‘We all deserve to be safe’: Four women go on the record about protecting strippers rights in Washington
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Seattle Mayor Harrell focuses on public safety in State of the City address
State patrol reports 11 shootings on local highways since start of new year
Workers at Mill Creek Starbucks file petition to unionize, joining others across nation
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Impacts of Seattle gig worker law felt outside the city
Seattle business owners frustrated by ongoing property crime, damage
Evaluating Seattle’s efforts against open-air drug use presents progress and challenges
KUOW Public Radio
9 points from Seattle Mayor Harrell’s 2024 State of the City speech
KXLY (ABC)
Washington lawmakers considering bill that would cap rent increases
Federal funding now available to those affected by 2023 Spokane County wildfires
NW Public Radio
Washington politicians push for federal affordable housing legislation
I-82 closed for more than a week, once it opens a bigger fix looms ahead
Cascadia Daily News
Bellingham mayor fights fentanyl crisis with first-responder office downtown
Crosscut
West Seattle Blog
VIDEO: Mayor Harrell’s third State of the City speech