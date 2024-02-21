Wednesday, February 21

WA Cares, if it survives, could benefit people who retire elsewhere

State legislators are advancing a proposal that would let Washingtonians access benefits through the state’s new long-term care insurance program, WA Cares Fund, even if they left the state for a new job or to retire. But the proposals are moving forward as WA Cares faces questions over its survival. A petition-backed initiative to the Legislature would make optional a requirement that most Washington workers pay into the program. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Gregerson state bill aims to improve immigration support

A House bill introduced by State Rep. Mia Gregerson, whose 33rd District includes parts of Kent, aims to modernize and improve support for immigrants and refugees arriving in Washington. House Bill 2368 is designed to support the economic and social integration of immigrants and refugees, as well as the basic needs, an issue that recently popped up in Kent when asylum seekers from Venezuela briefly settled at a local hotel before moving to a SeaTac hotel. Continue reading at Kent Reporter. (Legislative Support Services)

WA debates bill on ‘stealthing,’ or lying about sexual protection

House Bill 1958, prime-sponsored by Berry, would create a civil cause of action for the nonconsensual removal or tampering with sexually protective devices like condoms and dental dams, as well as for misleading someone about the use of such protection. The bill proposes monetary damages of $5,000 per violation, as well as the reimbursement of costs and “reasonable” attorney’s fees for the prevailing party. A 2019 study found that roughly 12% of women have experienced stealthing, with nearly 1 in 10 men reporting engaging in stealthing, according to a study conducted in Seattle. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

Aberdeen Daily World

House unveils construction budget with $17M allocated to Harbor (Tharinger)

County appoints local leaders, community members to homelessness task force

Axios

Seattle adds 73 no-right-on-red intersections

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham mayor announces drug crackdown, additional services for city center

Capital Press

Washington spending plans include cap-and-trade refunds for farmers (Fitzgibbon)

Columbian

How Washington lawmakers want to spend another $2 billion with this year’s state budget (Ormsby)

‘It’s going worse than I anticipated’: Financial aid delays leave many in ‘limbo,’ Clark County education officials say

Everett Herald

How will climate change affect you? New tool gives an educated guess

How Mill Creek mobile home residents bought the land under their feet

Letter: ‘Good guys with guns’ isn’t working

The Inlander

Spokane County finally gets disaster declaration, opening federal money for 2023 wildfire victims

Kent Reporter

News Tribune

After lengthy search, local health department selects new director. Here’s what we know

New York Times

More Wall Street Firms Are Flip-Flopping on Climate. Here’s Why

Biden Cancels $1.2 Billion in Student Loan Debt for 150,000 Borrowers

Peninsula Daily News

Cleanup at Rayonier site still years away

House, Senate release spending proposals (Ormsby, Robinson)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Old Bellevue multifamily project to be developed in phases

Renton Reporter

Renton seeks funding for Springbrook Creek flood project

Seattle Medium

Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration For Washington State

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell Advocates for Innovation and Unity in 2024 State of the City Address

Advocates Pushing For Legislation That Would Expand Restrictions For Firearms In Public Spaces

Seattle Times

Low wages, high costs: WA prisoners say they’re being exploited

WA boost in student homelessness funding reaches more districts

Halfway through his term, Seattle Mayor Harrell lists high-profile goals

How an endangered hawk could topple plans for WA’s largest wind farm

Editorial: Bring riders’ voices back on board to sustain WA ferries’ future (Nance)

Opinion: Pass tower crane safety bill to prevent another needless tragedy (Frame, Reed)

Spokesman Review

Biden signs disaster declaration six months after Spokane wildfires

‘Walking start to Running Start’: Bill would allow students to enroll in college courses before 11th grade

Opinion: Driving toward change: Why we need zero-emission school buses in Washington

Tri-City Herald

Part of Hanford nuclear site lab evacuated after ‘extremely dangerous’ chemical discovered

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Blue Mountain Heart to Heart awarded $1.66M for pilot program

Washington Post

Tax records reveal the lucrative world of covid misinformation

How the housing industry is working to stop energy efficient homes

Biden administration cancels $1.2 billion in student loans with new repayment plan

WA State Standard

WA state Sen. Sam Hunt to retire after 24 years in Legislature (Hunt, Bateman, Doglio, Jinkins, Billig)

Republicans cry foul on Democrats’ plan for $200 electricity bill rebates (Fitzgibbon)

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Rep. Drew Stokesbary calls House rebate proposal ‘fishy’ (Fitzgibbon)

‘We all deserve to be safe’: Four women go on the record about protecting strippers rights in Washington

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Seattle Mayor Harrell focuses on public safety in State of the City address

State patrol reports 11 shootings on local highways since start of new year

Workers at Mill Creek Starbucks file petition to unionize, joining others across nation

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Impacts of Seattle gig worker law felt outside the city

Seattle business owners frustrated by ongoing property crime, damage

Evaluating Seattle’s efforts against open-air drug use presents progress and challenges

KUOW Public Radio

9 points from Seattle Mayor Harrell’s 2024 State of the City speech

KXLY (ABC)

Washington lawmakers considering bill that would cap rent increases

Federal funding now available to those affected by 2023 Spokane County wildfires

NW Public Radio

Washington politicians push for federal affordable housing legislation

I-82 closed for more than a week, once it opens a bigger fix looms ahead

Cascadia Daily News

Bellingham mayor fights fentanyl crisis with first-responder office downtown

Crosscut

West Seattle Blog

VIDEO: Mayor Harrell’s third State of the City speech