AgileOne Announces Managing Director for India
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vamshi Krishna joins AgileOne as the company’s new managing director for India. Vamshi has a 17-year track record in MSP, RPO, staffing, and recruitment, having spearheaded contingent workforce programs focused on process enhancements, cost savings, and driving high client satisfaction.
“I am truly privileged to assume the position of Managing Director for India,” said Vamshi. “My commitment to operational excellence and leadership will be instrumental in fostering success and building exceptional teams. I look forward to contributing significantly to AgileOne’s continued growth and prosperity.”
AgileOne has operated in India since 2011 and is now putting particular emphasis on expanding RPO and MSP in the region. The team in India is fluent in English and six Indian languages and caters to clients’ MSP/VMS, RPO, payroll, SOW management, and resource tracking needs.
Brian Clark, President, AgileOne, said, “We’re thrilled to have Vamshi join our team as managing director in India. He’s a proven leader with a wealth of experience in our industry, and we expect him to play a pivotal role in guiding our organization toward even greater success. As we continue expanding our global reach, driving innovation in workforce solutions, having leaders like Vamshi on our team will help us exceed the expectations of our clients and stakeholders worldwide.”
Vamshi is taking full responsibility for the AgileOne business in India, effective immediately. Follow him on LinkedIn to learn more about AgileOne and their business in India.
About AgileOne
From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe. For more information about AgileOne, please go to: https://agile-one.com/.
Patrick Moyer
