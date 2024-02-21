Submit Release
Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of Linn County

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that a regularly scheduled audit of Linn County, which is located in northern Missouri, is now underway.

The State Auditor's Office last audited Linn County in 2016. The previous audit issued the county an overall performance rating of "good." However, the report identified a need for improved measures to protect citizen data in the county's property tax system and raised concerns about inadequate oversight of seized property in the sheriff's office.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of Linn County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

