NBRPA’s LEGENDS MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT DELIVERS RECORD CONTENT CONSUMPTION FROM NBA ALL-STAR

-Legends Content Reaches Over 875 Million Across Combined Social Media Channels-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today that its Legends Media & Entertainment (LME) NBA All-Star 2024 – Indianapolis content reached a record, combined estimated 875 million fans, surpassing last year’s 850 million fans reached mark. Combined content generated on the NBRPA’s @NBAAlumni social media channels, partner activations, media coverage and fan interaction, yielded over 11 million unique views and a 200% increase in fans, and combined video views, impressions, and engagement during NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBRPA content delivered exclusive coverage from a variety of events in Indianapolis including:

• Full Court Press Clinic at Crispus Attucks High School

• Legends Care Food Drive

• Legends All-Star Lounge

• Legends All-Star Media Day pres. by Gateway for Cancer Research

• Medical Summit pres. by Endeavor Health

• Beyond Sports Summit pres. by Google

• Legends Brunch

• NBA Rising Stars, All-Star Saturday Night and the 73rd NBA All-Star Game

“The opportunity to bring in over 200 NBA, WNBA, ABA and Harlem Globetrotter Legends and a full complement of world class partners to Indianapolis, presents a unique occasion to showcase the history of the game of basketball,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “NBA All-Star is the epicenter of the basketball universe and it’s an honor for the NBRPA to be part of the fabric that showcases these legendary men and women that have built the sport into what it is today.”

“The exclusive content that we can deliver resonates loudly with basketball fans and our followers,” said Julio Manteiga, Head of Communications/Content, NBRPA. “From behind-the-scenes coverage to exclusive series featuring some of the most famous names in basketball lore to in-depth conversations with Legends that shaped the history of professional basketball, there is no shortage of interest from fans to stay connected to their heroes and we look forward to creating more compelling content around marquee events on the basketball calendar.”

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

