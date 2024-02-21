February 21 - Judy Amabile Qualifies for State Primary Ballot
Denver, February 21, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Judy Amabile, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 18 has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.
Candidates for the Colorado Senate are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Candidate Amabile submitted 1,411 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,650
Number of entries rejected: 239
Number of entries accepted: 1,411
Number of valid signatures required: 1,000
Complete statement of sufficiency (PDF)
2024 State Primary petitioning candidates
A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.