February 21 - Judy Amabile Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, February 21, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Judy Amabile, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 18 has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for the Colorado Senate are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Candidate Amabile submitted 1,411 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted:  1,650

Number of entries rejected:  239

Number of entries accepted:  1,411

Number of valid signatures required:  1,000

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.

