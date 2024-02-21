Award Winning Action Film "Art of Deception" - Now Streaming on Amazon Prime and TubiTV
Foreshadowing, timely, political conspiracy thriller brings science fiction neural nano-tech to the spotlight. Brain bots take privacy issues to another level.
This well-made indie film [ART OF DECEPTION] impressively executes its action sequences and presents pretzel-like plot twists..."”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ox Films is thrilled to announce that its multi-award winning action-packed thriller, "Art of Deception," directed, written by, and starring Richard Ryan, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime and Tubi T.V. in the U.S. and Canada. Beginning in February, “Art of Deception” will also premiere internationally, including in the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Taiwan, and the Middle East, beginning in February 2024.
“...action-packed, badass characters and a great ending.” Charlie Michael Cargill, Juicebox Reviews
"Art of Deception" revolves around the harrowing story of Joseph Markham, a CIA scientist played by Richard Ryan, who uncovers a sinister plan involving a nano chip capable of controlling the human mind. Faced with the dilemma of choosing between saving his wife or the entire human population, Markham embarks on a thrilling journey filled with danger, suspense, and a profound exploration of technological ethics.
"When I started writing 'Art of Deception,' the concept of neural nano chips was more science fiction than reality. They are rapidly becoming a reality with companies like Elon Musk's Neuralink and Blackrock's Synchron. These incredible technological advancements make the narrative of 'Art of Deception' even more compelling and timely for today's audience. I am very appreciative and grateful to those with whom I have been able to share the creation of ‘Art of Deception,’ and I am inspired and excited for what is yet to come,” shares filmmaker and lead actor, Richard Ryan.
About "Art of Deception"
"Art of Deception" is a thrilling exploration of the ethical dilemmas posed by advanced technology. The film resonates in an era where AI and brain-computer interfaces are pivotal in scientific discussions. The film captivates viewers with intense action sequences and dramatic plot twists, providing a deep, thought-provoking experience. The film also stars award-winning actress Jackie Nova (“American Crime Story: Impeachment,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) and features the multi-award-winning cinematography of Vishal Solanki (“Caffeinated, ”Leaving the Factory).
About Ox Films
Ox Films, a dynamic production company established by Richard Ryan, is dedicated to creating compelling cinematic experiences. Ryan is a pioneer independent filmmaker paving the way for many as he was making minimal budget films as well as wearing all the hats about fresh out of high school before it became a trend. Ox Films has proved to be a notable player in the independent film industry, focusing on storytelling that resonates with contemporary audiences. "Art of Deception" is a testament to the company's commitment to quality filmmaking and innovative narratives. For more, visit https://oxfilms.us/
Streaming Availability
"Art of Deception" is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime and TubiTV. Viewers worldwide can now enjoy this gripping thriller that skillfully combines action, suspense, and a timely reflection on the impacts of technology.
