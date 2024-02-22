The Matthew R. Cohen & Family Foundation Fund Established at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
Fund Will Focus on the Protection, Conservation and Restoration of Marine and Terrestrial Ecosystems; Education; Healthcare; and The Military & First Responders
The Community Foundation’s engagement with both local and national nonprofits and the broad-based capabilities of their team will enable us to more effectively and efficiently achieve our mission.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced that The Matthew R. Cohen & Family Foundation Fund will be established as a new donor fund within the Community Foundation’s Family of Funds. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues.
— Matthew Cohen
“We are excited about selecting the Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin Counties as our strategic philanthropic partner as we believe the nonprofit’s engagement with both local and national organizations, expertise in execution, and the broad-based capabilities of their team will enable us to more effectively and efficiently achieve our mission,” said Cohen.
Established in 2024, The Matthew R. Cohen & Family Foundation Fund is a philanthropic endeavor created by Matthew Cohen, in partnership with his mother Adele Cohen, to create and honor the legacy of Matthew and their family. The foundation is rooted in their multi-generational family values which emphasize the importance of opening one's heart and mind to all people, developing a social conscience, practicing generosity, and sharing success and blessings with others.
“My diverse life experiences, across business, travel, my many hobbies and passions, civic engagement together with confronting health challenges in my family, and witnessing my father’s work as a physician, have all shaped my commitment to living a life larger than myself. Not only focused inward on my own life and priorities but also to create a family legacy which prioritizes making a positive difference in the broader world,” said Cohen. “Establishing this donor fund at the Community Foundation aligns with my family’s dedication to making a positive impact in areas that are meaningful to us and reflecting a commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility.”
According to Cohen, the ultimate goal of The Matthew R. Cohen & Family Foundation Fund is to contribute to making the world a better place by protecting natural environments, supporting education and future leaders, advancing healthcare initiatives, including rare disease research, and supporting people with intellectual disabilities. Additionally, the fund focuses on supporting members of the United States Military, First Responders, and their families as they dedicate their lives to defend our freedom and keep our communities safe.
“Mr. Cohen is an example of philanthropic foresight at his young age, and we are grateful for his generosity and trust in the Community Foundation as the right place to establish The Matthew R. Cohen & Family Foundation Fund,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “The Cohen family’s new donor fund will help us address the critical needs in the communities we serve, and their generosity will inspire others to help fund our community’s needs on a broad scale.”
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the impact of philanthropy on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since its inception in 1972, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties has distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and scholarships to local nonprofit organizations. To learn more about the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, go to https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/.
ABOUT THE MATTHEW R. COHEN & FAMILY FOUNDATION FUND
The Matthew R. Cohen & Family Foundation Fund is a philanthropic endeavor established by Matthew Cohen, in partnership with his mother Adele Cohen, to create and honor their family legacy. The fund is dedicated to supporting various causes, communities, and initiatives that align with the family’s values and priorities including conservation, education, healthcare and first responders. Matthew and his family are dedicated to making a positive impact in areas that are meaningful to them, reflecting a commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility. For more information, visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/funds/the-matthew-r-cohen-family-foundation-fund/.
ABOUT DONOR ADVISED FUNDS
Donor Advised Funds (DAF), like The Matthew R. Cohen & Family Foundation Fund, allow donors to take an immediate tax deduction following a donation, without having to immediately decide how the donation will be used. Donors can contribute to the fund as frequently as they would like, and then recommend grants to their favorite charitable organizations whenever it makes sense for them. Due to their extensive connection to the local community, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties can help donors decide when and where the grants will make the biggest impact.
ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the impact of philanthropy on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
