The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Returns in 2026 with Earlier Dates

JHI Logo James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

Golf and Football Legends to Converge March 2-8 at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is set to return for its second year at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, with tournament dates officially confirmed for March 2-8, 2026. This unique event will once again unite legends of the PGA TOUR Champions and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a weeklong celebration of competition, community, and philanthropy.Moving up four weeks from its 2025 debut, the new 2026 dates are expected to draw an even stronger field of elite PGA TOUR Champions players and Hall of Fame football greats to Palm Beach County. The tournament will once again feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals and 26 football legends playing side-by-side during Friday and Saturday’s competition rounds with the Champions Tour pros continuing through Sunday.The action kicks off midweek with the fan-favorite Pro-Ams on Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 5, where 52 NFL players will join amateur golfers in a spirited competition. The tournament’s marquee rounds (March 6-8) will be broadcast nationally and internationally on the Golf Channel.“Year one was a tremendous success bringing together the legends of golf and football in an unprecedented way,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the James Hardie Invitational. “The response from both fans and players has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to build on that momentum heading into 2026. This event has a very bright future.”Tickets for the 2026 tournament go on sale in Fall 2025, with volunteer opportunities to be announced this September.Highlights from the 2025 James Hardie Invitational:In 2025, Ángel Cabrera claimed the inaugural title with rounds of 68-66-71 – marking his first U.S. win since 2014 and earning him full-exempt status on the PGA TOUR Champions along with a $330,000 prize. The Pro Football Hall of Fame division was won by Tim Brown (Class of 2015) and PGA TOUR Champions pro Tim O’Neal, finishing at 14-under par.Beyond the leaderboard, the tournament made a significant community impact. Funds were raised for Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Florida Gold Coast. In a powerful display of partnership, James Hardie and the Weitz Construction Academy at Seminole Ridge High School built a new home for a deserving family, presented in a heartfelt key ceremony during tournament week. James Hardie’s “Birdies for Builds” campaign pledged $100 for every birdie made, guaranteeing a $100,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, a First Tee youth clinic hosted by Dicky Pride and Brady Quinn welcomed 50 young golfers for a day of mentorship and inspiration.Mark your calendars for March 2-8, 2026, and follow the latest updates at www.JamesHardieInvitational.com . Follow on social media @JamesHardieInvitational (Instagram) and @JamesHardieInv (X).About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalManaged by Pro Links Sports, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational brings together 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals and 26 NFL legends to compete for a $2.2 million purse. Televised on Golf Channel, the tournament combines premier competition with charitable giving, benefiting a range of nonprofit organizations through its dynamic blend of sport, legacy, and community impact. Learn more at www.JamesHardieInvitational.com

