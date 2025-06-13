Alpert JFS Honors 100 Local Holocaust Survivors at Fifth Annual Holocaust Survivor Day

Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service Commissioner Greg Weiss Presents Proclamation to Marc Hopin Commissioner Greg Weiss Proclaims it Holocaust Survivor Day

Event is All About Celebrating the Strength and Resilience of Holocaust Survivors

Alpert Jewish Family Service is blessed and privileged to be able to provide Holocaust Survivors with so many services, including 270,000 hours of in home care.” — Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) celebrated about 100 Holocaust Survivors from Palm Beach County during the fifth annual Holocaust Survivor Day held Wednesday, June 11. The event , which featured lunch, a tribute ceremony, proclamation from the Palm Beach County Commission, music and dancing, was held at Temple Shaarei Shalom in Boynton Beach.Created in 2021 to recognize and uplift Holocaust Survivors with a day of joy and appreciation, Holocaust Survivor Day is now commemorated around the world. Today’s event was hosted by Alpert JFS in partnership with Kavod Shef, Seed the Dream Foundation, and the Claims Conference.Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss presented a proclamation to Alpert JFS, naming June 11, 2025 as Holocaust Survivor Day.“Alpert Jewish Family Service is blessed and privileged to be able to provide Holocaust Survivors with so many services, including 270,000 hours of in home care,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “We provide care management, financial assistance, help with medical and dental bills. There are so many things we are able to do to help improve the independence and living for holocaust survivors.”Alpert JFS currently serves over 200 Holocaust Survivors across Palm Beach County through its Holocaust Survivors Assistance Program, providing more than 270,000 hours of essential services such as in-home care, care coordination, emergency financial aid, mental health counseling, transportation, and more.To learn more about Holocaust Survivor Day, visit www.holocaustsurvivorday.com

