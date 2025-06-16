Tickets Now On Sale for 'Party in Paradise': Delray’s Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Old School Square DDA Logo Party in Paradise 2024 Jimmy Buffet Party in Paradise Logo

August 30th Concert to Honor Florida’s Official Jimmy Buffett Day with the Caribbean Chillers – The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band!

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is once again celebrating Florida’s Official Jimmy Buffett Day with a “Party in Paradise”: Delray’s Tribute to Jimmy Buffett . The concert takes place August 30, 2025 at Old School Square (51 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444) and will feature the Caribbean Chillers – The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band. Attendees can expect a laid-back atmosphere with margaritas and music, a costume contest, limbo competition, coconut painting, and lots of games and fun! Tickets are now on sale at https://tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/event/party-in-paradise-delrays-tribute-to-jimmy-buffett The Caribbean Chillers Show, considered Florida's Favorite Jimmy Buffett Tribute Act, is described as an "AUTHENTIC" recreation of what you will hear and experience at a Jimmy Buffett Concert. The Opening Acts feature Cape Universal, a local reggae band and Spred the Dub, an eclectic mash up of grooves and ‘riddems’ incorporating elements of reggae, jazz, funk, soul and good old rock n' roll.WHEN: Friday, August 30, 2025. Schedule:• 5:00pm Gates Open & Fins Up! Toast to Jimmy Buffett as we kick off our Party in Paradise• 5:00pm -6:10pm Cape Universal Band & Limbo and Costume Contest• 6:20pm - 7:45pm Spred the Dub• 8:00pm - 10:00pm The Caribbean ChillersWHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking is available in Old School Square garage.COST: General Admission tickets (bring your own lawn chair) are $25, kids 12 and under are $5, kids 2 and under are free. VIP Admission is $60 and includes access to an exclusive VIP lounge, seating, dedicated bar and one free drink ticket. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No outside alcohol is allowed in the venue.DETAILS: Rain or shine, the DDA invites everyone to don your best Hawaiian shirts, chew some Juicy Fruit and head to Old School Square for a sun-soaked Party in Paradise! Grab some takeout from a local favorite or enjoy food and drink options from on-site vendors—and get ready to dance the night away under the stars. For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

