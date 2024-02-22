Options For All CEO Brian Zotti Appointed to California's Master Plan for Developmental Services Stakeholder Committee
Together, with the insights and contributions from all stakeholders, we can build a modernized system that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of our communities.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Options For All is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Brian Zotti, has been appointed by California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly to the Master Plan for Developmental Services Stakeholder Committee. This prestigious appointment underscores California's commitment to modernizing its developmental services system, ensuring it better serves the needs of Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The formation of this committee marks a significant step towards realizing a person-centered, equity-focused, and data-driven system as envisioned by the Lanterman Developmental Disabilities Services Act.
Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced today the establishment of the Stakeholder Committee as part of California's effort to develop a comprehensive Master Plan for Developmental Services by March 2025. The committee is composed of a diverse group of individuals appointed for a one-year term, bringing varied backgrounds and experiences to contribute to the development of the Master Plan. This plan aims to serve as a collective roadmap, marshaling both public and private resources to deliver meaningful results for the developmental services system.
Brian Zotti's appointment to the committee is a testament to his dedication and leadership in the field of developmental services. Under his guidance, Options For All has been at the forefront of providing innovative services and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout California. His expertise and insight will be invaluable in shaping a Master Plan that addresses the diverse needs of Californians, promoting inclusivity and accessibility.
In addition to the main committee, topical subcommittees will be formed to include subject matter experts, community partners, individuals with disabilities, and family members. These subcommittees will play a crucial role in shaping the Master Plan's components, facilitating deeper and wider engagement across the state.
The CalHHS and the Department of Developmental Services (DDS) will soon launch a public engagement campaign to gather input from individuals with disabilities, families, and system partners. This initiative aims to understand the community's aspirations for a modern developmental services system and incorporate their lived experiences into the Master Plan. This inclusive approach ensures that the plan will reflect the needs and desires of Californians, fostering a system that provides culturally responsive services.
Brian Zotti, reflecting on his appointment, stated, "I am honored to join the Master Plan for Developmental Services Stakeholder Committee. This opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of California's developmental services is incredibly important to me. Together, with the insights and contributions from all stakeholders, we can build a modernized system that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of our communities."
The development of the Master Plan is a collaborative and open process, inviting all Californians to participate and contribute their voices. The collective efforts of the committee, subcommittees, and the broader community will pave the way for a developmental services system that is more accessible, responsive, and inclusive.
