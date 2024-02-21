TimeForge Labor Management Acquires SurveyConnect, a Leading Feedback and Assessments Platform
The acquisition enhances TimeForge's product suite with feedback surveys and assessments, supporting its mission to make work more efficient and profitable.LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to fortify its position as a leader in people operations and labor management solutions, TimeForge proudly announces the acquisition of SurveyConnect, a distinguished provider of feedback surveys and leadership assessments founded in 1996.
The acquisition further enhances TimeForge's offerings, aligning with their mission to make work more efficient and profitable for businesses around the world.
In an era where employee engagement is a cornerstone of organizational success, TimeForge recognizes the significance of fostering a workplace where employees thrive. Engaged employees not only exhibit higher morale but also contribute to lower turnover rates and greater resilience during challenging times.
SurveyConnect’s platform, with almost 30 years of expertise, empowers HR and Operations leaders to excel in employee engagement, fostering leadership development and strategically reducing turnover.
SurveyConnect has been assisting organizations with self-surveys, customizable employee surveys, 360-degree feedback surveys, and comprehensive employee engagement for almost 30 years.
The seamless integration of SurveyConnect’s engagement tools into the TimeForge platform introduces a myriad of automated surveys aligned with operational and HR timelines, including:
* Onboarding Surveys
* Job Change Surveys
* 30 / 60 / 90 Day Surveys
* Monthly and Quarterly Performance Surveys
* Pulse and Employee Satisfaction Surveys
* Annual 360-degree Surveys
SurveyConnect's products will be further integrated into TimeForge's workforce solutions, empowering clients with powerful tools to reduce employee turnover and improve team management.
"We are thrilled to welcome SurveyConnect into the TimeForge family," said Anthony Presley, CEO of TimeForge. "Their expertise and decades of experience creating robust surveys and assessments aligns perfectly with our mission. By integrating these offerings, we can provide an even more comprehensive solution for our customers, helping them to retain their best workers and increase operational efficiency."
Existing SurveyConnect users can anticipate ongoing enhancements and improvements to the core platform as TimeForge allocates additional resources for development, support, and product refinement. This infusion of resources marks a commitment to continuously improve the leading talent and development product.
TimeForge, with its extensive support and product organization, adds a new chapter to SurveyConnect's decades-long history of collaboration with learning and development organizations and consulting companies across various verticals.
This strategic partnership promises clients an enriched ability to manage their workforce, drive productivity, and elevate employee engagement to unprecedented levels.
###
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, feedback surveys and assessments, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.
